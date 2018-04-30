Beyond the march: U.S. Rep. Karen Bass among elected officials to share advice at Mount Saint Mary's campaign training designed to prepare more women to run for office

On Saturday, April 28, about 150 emerging women leaders gathered with a mindset to change those statistics. The women were participating in Ready to Run®, a nonpartisan campaign training for women, presented by the Center for the Advancement of Women at Mount Saint Mary's, a women's university in Los Angeles.

U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, who served as the event's opening keynote, said she's proud that more women have gotten involved in politics over the past year. "Too often, women have had to be pushed and encouraged to run. I don't think that's going to be true anymore. I think we're going to change that part of our American culture, and I think that from now on…women are going to step forward in equal numbers to men."

That's important, said State Sen. Holly J. Mitchell, because "what makes it beneficial to have more women in office is our approach to leadership. It's the how we do it, not what we do. Our inclusiveness, our ability to check ego compared to our male counterparts, our selflessness."

"We are thrilled to have so many women here today who are ready to step forward and serve," said Emerald Archer, PhD, director of the Center for the Advancement of Women. "Leadership development is a primary part of our Center's work. We need leaders who will help us achieve our bold goal of identifying, and eradicating, gender inequities in our lifetime."

The Ready to Run training featured public servants, campaign strategists and communications experts who shared their expertise in workshops designed to prepare women to run for office, position themselves for appointed positions and work on campaigns. Sessions included how to get launch a campaign, fundraise effectively, secure endorsements and conquer the media.

To learn more, visit msmu.edu/R2R.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beyond-the-march-us-rep-karen-bass-among-elected-officials-to-share-advice-at-mount-saint-marys-campaign-training-designed-to-prepare-more-women-to-run-for-office-300639414.html

SOURCE Mount Saint Mary's University

Related Links

http://www.msmu.edu

