BEYOND THE O.R.: CAPTURING OSAMA BIN LADEN

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In this rare two-part episode of Beyond the O.R., hosted by Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Dr. Kevin Brenner, a highly decorated Navy SEAL steps out from behind the enigmatic curtain of military special operations. Mark Owen, best-selling author and executive co-producer on the CBS hit show "SEAL Team", takes us step by step through the preparation and peril associated with life among the elite forces that killed Osama bin Laden. How do you eat an elephant? Here's your peek into exactly how SEAL Team 6 gets the job done!

Finding himself at the tip of Operation Neptune Spear, Mark (who uses a pseudonym to protect his family's anonymity) shares with Dr. B. and co-host Elizabeth Morales the unvarnished feelings that operators run up against – the stark silence inside a Black Hawk chopper deploying SEALS on a risky mission, the pang of constantly saying goodbye to loved ones, and the humility in constantly being put to the test physically and mentally. Mark also opens up about the challenges vets face while transitioning back to civilian life and what it feels like to go up against the federal government when you pen a popular but controversial account that leaps to the top of the New York Times' bestseller list.

"People think SEALS are fearless. That's bulls%^&. I've been scared plenty of times," says Mark, "but I just break down what I'm scared of and why, then mitigate the risk as best I can." How'd that work out? Well, for starters, Mark is the recipient of the Silver Star, 5 Bronze Stars with Valor, Joint Commendation Medal with Valor, Navy Commendation with Valor and a Purple Heart.

You'll find out what the Trident ethos means in the mind of a Navy SEAL and how stories about "the best of the best" inspired big dreams in a little boy who grew up riding his snowmobile to school in rural Alaska. "My sister is a teacher and not in a million years could I handle kids in a classroom. It's where you put your commitment level. I don't care who you are or what you do, a commitment's a commitment," says our guest, who also walks us through the world's most rigorous initiation: Hell Week (Think: relentless noise, mud, sand, sleep deprivation and unrelenting intimidation!).

"The biggest thing is that when your time is up, it's up. I don't care how good you are or how hard you've trained, you're just going to be lucky or you're not," says Mark, whose phone contacts include the names of far too many former team members lost in the line of duty.

Don't miss this uniquely intimate conversation with a man who has been dropped into the razor's edge situations for which SEAL teams tirelessly train and the rest of us can only imagine. Their toolkits include skills such as underwater demolition skills, skydiving, distance swimming and partnering with special sonar-sensing dolphins.

Whatever the mission, Special Operations Forces come hyper-prepared – and it's that bone-deep preparation that buffers high-stakes, and high-stress situations. "Whether you have someone shooting at you with an AK-47 or you have someone asleep on the O.R. table," says Dr. B., himself a seasoned plastic surgeon, "You have to stay focused on what you can control. You can't freak out because it doesn't do you any favors or anyone else around you."

Learn why Mark is happy to be a civilian after 14 years of serving in the Navy's special operations community, but remains actively committed to supporting fellow veterans in transition through programs like Valor for Life and Special Operations Care Fund.

Mark Owen is at work on his third book, "No Easy Way" coming out in 2025, following the popular success of "No Easy Day: The Firsthand Account of the Mission That Killed Osama Bin Laden" and "No Hero: The Evolution of a Navy SEAL." You can also check out the hit CBS show he executive co-produces here or stream it on Paramount+.

