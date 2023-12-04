"Beyond the Red Carpet" presents an unprecedented range of globally renowned awards as fine art, cultural treasures and corporate masterpieces

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Society Awards, the premier designer and manufacturer of luxury, custom, and limited-edition awards, is pleased to announce the opening of "Beyond the Red Carpet: Iconic Awards and Artistic Collaborations" at The Mint Museum in Charlotte, North Carolina. The exhibition spotlights the artistic and artisanal aspects of luxury awards.

What: An Awards-as-Art Exhibition, "Beyond the Red Carpet"

Attendees will view over 165 of the worlds' most iconic and notable trophies from prestigious organizations, such as the YouTube Creator Awards, MTV, The Recording Academy, The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the Academy of Country Music, Billboard, Clio Awards, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), NBC's The Voice, American Music Awards, BET, Council of Fashion Designers of America, ABC's Dancing with the Stars, iHeartRadio, among numerous other corporations and organizations, from Accenture and BMW to the NFL, NHL, NBA, WNBA, MLB. Many of the designs include collaboration with notable artists such as Jeff Koons and Kehinde Wiley.

Where: The Mint Museum Uptown, 500 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

When: December 2, 2023 - February 18, 2024

Press Contact: Interview opportunities with David Moritz, the CEO and Founder of Society Awards, can be requested by emailing [email protected]. Additional press information here.

For more information about the Society Awards + Mint Museum "Beyond the Red Carpet" exhibition, and to explore the luxurious world of awards, please visit societyawards.com/mintmuseum.

About Society Awards
Society Awards is the premier designer and manufacturer of luxury, custom and limited edition awards. The Charlotte-based company makes more famous, prestigious and televised awards than any brand in history. Its awards and recognition products are crafted with an artistry and mastery that has propelled them to be the unparalleled industry leader. Learn more about the world's best awards maker at https://societyawards.com/

About the Mint Museum
Established in 1936 as North Carolina's first art museum, The Mint Museum is a leading, innovative cultural institution and museum of international art and design. With two locations — Mint Museum Randolph in the heart of Eastover and Mint Museum Uptown at Levine Center for the Arts — the Mint boasts one of the largest collections in the Southeast and is committed to engaging and inspiring members of the global community.

SOURCE Society Awards

