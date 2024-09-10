BEYOND THE STREETS Extends Estevan Oriol & Teen Angel Dedicated to You Through October

Los Angeles Gallery Continues to Welcome Record-breaking Multigenerational Crowds to Experience LA's Beloved Chicano Culture Through the Lens of the Exhibition.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BEYOND THE STREETS extends their celebration of ESTEVAN ORIOL & TEEN ANGEL due to overwhelming support from the Los Angeles Community. Dedicated to You has drawn crowds from all over the city, spanning all ages, emphasizing the importance of Chicano and local representation. Thanks to its deep LA roots and Oriol's brilliant photography, the show will continue to display a unique and often overlooked part of Los Angeles through Sunday, October 27th. With the support of Guayakí Yerba Mate, many more locals and travelers alike will have the chance to view the exhibition and absorb the rich history of this vibrant community.

Estevan Oriol "LA FINGERS" TEEN ANGEL'S

With over 10,000 viewers, the exhibition has been a resounding success. Dedicated to You has brought a multigenerational audience to the gallery to view the strikingly authentic and deep works from Oriol's illustrious career. The exhibition has undoubtedly captured the city's heart and soul, resonating with a broad audience. Not only does the show highlight Oriol's photographic achievements, but it also celebrates the impact of Teen Angel on his work. Teen Angel's Magazine, with every issue, acted as a cultural beacon, uniting communities and forging lifelong friendships. The show pays tribute to the late Teen Angel, founder of the magazine, who passed away in 2015 but left an indelible mark on arts and culture.

The exhibition's curation results from a meticulous exploration of Oriol's extensive archive, a process involving countless hours of delving into his vast collection and visual legacy. Each chosen image underscores Oriol's exceptional ability to reveal the beauty in often-overlooked landscapes, fostering a deep appreciation for Los Angeles' rich and transcendent history. This careful selection process alongside Oriol's relatable and breathtaking work has made the exhibition an undeniable success.

The extension of Dedicated to You also creates space for more related events at the gallery. Not only will more people have the opportunity to experience the heart of Los Angeles through Oriol's eyes, but there will also be opportunities to attend events, signings, exclusive product releases, and more community-driven experiences.

BEYOND THE STREETS Founder Roger Gastman is delighted by the Los Angeles engagement and support, saying "It's incredible to see Oriol's work is reverberating so deeply with viewers of all ages. It's a testament to the raw nature of his photography, his real portrayal of the city we all love so much, and the community's desire to see a culture we don't often see represented in galleries and institutions. Estevan Oriol and Teen Angel together bring storied histories, and I'm so glad to see they resonate with a larger audience."

The BEYOND THE STREETS gift shop adds a unique curated shopping experience for attendees. Exclusive merchandise and printed matter will be available within the gallery gift shop including an extensive apparel collection, sculptures, prints, and the first release from Teen Angel's Magazine in decades in the form of a 64-page special issue with Estevan Oriol, featuring a compilation of new and archived material. There will also be special events throughout the run of the show, including exclusive Polaroid portraits taken by Estevan Oriol himself at the end of September.

More information at www.beyondthestreets.com

Media Inquiries: Hijinx Arts | Heidi Johnson | [email protected] | 323.204.7246

SOURCE BEYOND THE STREETS