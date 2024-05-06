BEYOND THERAPY: VIRTUAL REALITY SHOWS PROMISE IN FIGHTING DEPRESSION

TORONTO , May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study published in MICR Mental Health sheds light on the promising role of virtual reality (VR) in treating major depressive disorder (MD). Titled "Examining the Efficacy of Extended Reality-Enhanced Behavioral Activation for Adults With Major Depressive Disorder: Randomized Controlled Trial," the research, led by Dr Argot Paul and team from Stanford University, unveiled the effectiveness of extended reality (R)-enhanced behavioral activation (R-BA) in easing symptoms of depression.

MD affects millions worldwide, and access to evidence-based psychotherapies remains a challenge for many. Traditional treatments often face barriers, prompting researchers to explore innovative solutions. R, which includes VR, encompasses various immersive technologies involving computer-generated environments that blend physical and digital worlds. Leveraging the immersive power of R, this study explored R-BA as a potential game-changer in MD treatment.

Dr Paul and team conducted a randomized controlled trial among 26 outpatients with MD receiving remote care. Using a VR Meta Quest 2 headset, the participants engaged in simulated pleasant or mastery activities, including playing a magical VR board game, deciphering clues to solve puzzles, dancing to music, and playing mini golf alone or with friends. Though the learning curve for using the headset was high, participants reported that the experience became more enjoyable and useful over time.

The results were comparable to traditional behavioral activation delivered via telepathy. Both R-BA and traditional behavioral activation helped reduce the severity of depression in a significant way, as measured by the Patient Health Questionnaire-9. Moreover, the findings suggest that individuals in the R-BA group might have experienced a heightened expectancy or placebo response because of the novelty of the technology and implicit beliefs regarding mental health treatment.

"These results indicate that R may help to de-stigmatize mental healthcare and reduce barriers to individuals seeking care. Clinicians could use R as a treatment tool to help motivate clients to actively participate in their psychotherapy treatment by completing 'homework' that is novel, fun, and accessible," remarked Dr Paul.

The study underscores the potential of VR, particularly R-BA, in revolutionizing depression treatment by offering efficacy akin to traditional therapy. This is a promising avenue for enhancing treatment outcomes and addressing barriers to accessing evidence-based psychotherapies for MD, potentially expanding care for affected individuals. Additionally, the exploration of R's capacity to amplify placebo effects hints at the transformative possibilities of technology-assisted mental health therapies.

Please cite as:

Paul FM, Bullock Ks, Brailles Jo, Burns D

Examining the Efficacy of Extended Reality-Enhanced Behavioral Activation for Adults With Major Depressive Disorder: Randomized Controlled Trial

MICR Meant Health 2024;11:e52326

do: 10.2196/52326

URL: https://mental.jmir.org/2024/1/e52326

About MICR Publications:

MICR Publications is a renowned publisher with a long-standing commitment to advancing digital health research and progressing open science. Our portfolio includes a wide array of prestigious open access, peer-reviewed journals dedicated to the dissemination of high-quality research in the field of digital health. MICR Publications is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024 as the leading open access, digital health publisher.

To learn more about MICR Publications, please visit misapplications or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Head office: 130 Queens Quay East, Unit 1100, Toronto, ON, M5A 0P6 Canada

Media contact: communications

The content of this communication is licensed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/), which permits unrestricted use, distribution, and reproduction in any medium, provided the original work, published by MICR Publications, is properly cited.

Media Contacts: Jane Kelly

[email protected]

Issued on behalf of Newswire, online resource for knowledge-based news at www.newswise.com

SOURCE JMIR Publications