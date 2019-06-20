Beyond This Day Announces Rebrand to Milestones

GASTONIA, N.C., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond This Day, a leading provider of corporate bereavement gifts, announced today that it has completed a rebranding initiative and has officially changed its name to Milestones.

The rebrand reflects the significant growth of the company and its strategic expansion into the corporate life events market. It includes a new logo, market positioning, and website, MilestonesCompany.com. The company will introduce a line of new keepsake chests, books, photo journals, and premium recognition cards, all customizable with the customer's business name and logo. Milestones' emphasis on offering a full suite of products and programs for employee recognition is reflected in the new tagline, "Because Employees Matter Most."

Sean Gallagher, President and COO, stated "This is an exciting new day for the Milestones team and our customers, and is the result of years of strategic growth. While this rebranding is the culmination of past successes, it's only the beginning of a bright new future. We know organizations have many options for employee recognition. That's what challenges us to design the best, most personal life event gifts possible, at a lower cost to our customers than their current recognition efforts."

What hasn't changed is the company's focus on being HR managers' go-to provider for personalized, cost-effective solutions that foster employee care, recognition, engagement and loyalty. Additionally, the "Beyond This Day" bereavement and "Small Wonders" baby gift programs remain the new company's flagship products. New products are in development, as well, for a range of life events including retirement, work anniversaries, birthdays, promotions, new hires and even graduations and weddings.

"We're still the same dedicated team our customers trust during the most important moments in employees' lives," says Gallagher. "But we're taking our dedication to a new level, to demonstrate that no milestone is too small or insignificant to recognize. And that employees deserve only our best efforts."

Milestones offers unique, impactful products that demonstrate to employees that they are valued and respected individuals within their organization. It counts more than one third of the Fortune 500 as clients and has helped show more than one million employees that they are not just a number.

