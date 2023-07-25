Beyond Traditional Approaches: Blue Star Families' Innovative Solutions to Challenges in Military Life

News provided by

Blue Star Families

25 Jul, 2023, 09:03 ET

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The military community faces a number of unique challenges, including frequent deployments, long separations, and the constant threat of danger. These challenges can take a toll on the mental and emotional health of service members and their families.

Continue Reading

In recent years, Blue Star Families has been working to address these challenges by developing innovative, data-backed, evidence-informed solutions. One of their most successful programs is the Combat the Silence campaign, which aims to prevent military suicide by empowering the immediate network of a struggling service member or Veteran to provide support.

The Combat the Silence campaign is based on the idea that the best way to help someone who is struggling with mental health challenges is to provide them with a strong support network. This network can help to identify early signs of a crisis, provide emotional support, and connect the individual with professional help if needed.

The Combat the Silence campaign is unique in that it takes a proactive approach to suicide prevention. Instead of waiting for someone to reach out for help, the campaign empowers their immediate network to take action and provide support. This approach has been shown to be effective in reducing the risk of suicide, and it is a model that can be replicated in other settings.

In addition to the Combat the Silence campaign, Blue Star Families also offers a number of other programs that help to address the challenges faced by military families. These programs include:

  • Blue Star Support Circles: These peer-led support groups provide military families with a safe space to discuss their challenges and connect with others who understand their experiences.
  • Blue Star Families Military Spouse Career Center: This online resource provides military spouses with access to job search tools, career development resources, and networking opportunities.
  • Blue Star Families Military Child Care Center: This resource helps military families find quality, affordable child care.

Blue Star Families' innovative solutions are making a real difference in the lives of military families. By providing support, resources, and education, Blue Star Families is helping to strengthen military families and prevent suicide.

The Power of Collective Action

The Combat the Silence campaign is a powerful example of the power of collective action. By working together, we can make a real difference in the lives of military families and help to prevent suicide.

If you are interested in learning more about Blue Star Families or getting involved in their work, please visit their website at www.bluestarfam.org.

Together, we can combat the silence.

About Blue Star Families
Blue Star Families is the nation's largest community-based organization supporting military-connected families. Its research-driven approach builds strong communities through innovative solutions. For more information, click here.

SOURCE Blue Star Families

Also from this source

Retired Army Lieutenant General Gwen Bingham joins Blue Star Families as Board of Directors Chair

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.