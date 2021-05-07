Beyond Van Gogh Buffalo - TICKETS ON SALE TODAY @ www.vangoghbuffalo.com

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience takes art to new heights by projecting the works of Vincent Van Gogh on all surfaces of the venue, allowing guests to be one with iconic masterpieces. It will feature over three hundred of the artist's most prominent paintings, including "The Starry Night", "Sunflowers" and "Café Terrace at Night" that is accompanied by symphony music and a spoken narrative that is taken straight from Van Gogh's writings.

The prices for tickets start at $36.99 for adults and $23.99 for children, with the addition of ticketing fees. Buffalonians will have access to this world-renowned art experience for a limited-time, so be sure to get tickets while they are still available.

To purchase tickets, visit www.vangoghbuffalo.com . For any additional information, follow Beyond Van Gogh Buffalo on Facebook and Instagram .

About Beyond Exhibitions

Beyond Exhibitions is a company of like-minded individuals who have worked across the globe with some of the greatest entertainers and brands known to man. With Beyond Van Gogh, the team brings their collective understanding of audiences, entertainment and art together to proudly present Vincent Van Gogh like he has never been seen before.

About Normal Studio

Pushing the boundaries of performing arts, entertainment, and public installations since 2009, Normal Studio believes in making life legendary. Using multimedia magic and fusing physical and technological elements to transform spaces into full-on immersive experiences, Normal Studio tells stories in new and different ways by reimagining what's possible. The result is a unique adventure that sparks awe and wonder, making an unforgettable impact on people's everyday lives. Normal Studio .

About Derico of East Amherst Corp

Derico of East Amherst is a locally-owned McDonald's restaurant organization owned by franchise Enrico Francani. Derico owns and operates 37 restaurants throughout Western New York and North Western PA and employs more than 1,500 area residents.

About Empire State Concerts

Empire State Concerts is Western New York's largest independent concert promotion company with over two decades of live concerts, comedy, and entertainment. For additional information, visit www.empirestateconcerts.com .

SOURCE Beyond Exhibitions