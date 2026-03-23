LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, Beyond Yoga brought together movement, music, and community in Los Angeles to celebrate the Spring Equinox with its latest Seek Beyond: Open Air experience, featuring an appearance by GRAMMY-nominated DJ duo SOFI TUKKER . The experience marked the next iteration of the brand's always-on platform, Seek Beyond, which champions growth, joy, and progress over perfection, alongside the debut of its Spring 2026 Seek Beyond Collection.

Beyond Yoga Celebrates the Spring Equinox with “Seek Beyond: Open Air” Featuring SOFI TUKKER Beyond Yoga Celebrates the Spring Equinox with “Seek Beyond: Open Air” Featuring SOFI TUKKER

Set against the scenic backdrop of Franklin Canyon Park, the gathering offered an energetic, thoughtfully designed community experience. The afternoon began with a guided hike to the summit, where attendees were welcomed into a custom-built music venue in nature featuring exclusive Seek Beyond merchandise, including new cotton tees, a Luxefleece hoodie and crew neck, and french terry styles, plus curated refreshments. Designed to inspire optimism and joy, the experience encouraged guests to move and connect before culminating in SOFI TUKKER's DJ set, which brought the celebration to life with an uplifting, high-energy soundtrack inspired by the Spring Equinox.

"Seek Beyond is about exploring and enjoying what's around you," said Nancy Green, CEO of Beyond Yoga. "There's something special that happens when you bring people together outside, surrounded by nature. SOFI TUKKER's music brought a joyful, electric energy that connected everyone in the moment. It was one of those days that reminds you why community is so important."

"We've always believed in the power of music to bring people together," said SOFI TUKKER. "Partnering with Beyond Yoga for this event that bridges music, nature and movement feels like a natural fit for us."

The experience also celebrated the launch of the Spring 2026 Seek Beyond Collection, designed to mirror the joyful spirit and vibrancy of the day. Soft garment-dye sets arrive in fresh seasonal hues alongside new color drops of signature Spacedye best-sellers. New fabrications including Fade Out Terry and SoftWash Linen deliver a lightweight, versatile feel designed for spring routines, from travel days to outdoor movement and everything in between.

The Seek Beyond platform reflects Beyond Yoga's always–on approach to building cultural engagement through community–first experiences and storytelling, moving beyond seasonal campaigns. Through experiences like Seek Beyond: Open Air, the brand continues to foster loyalty and connect with new audiences as it evolves its positioning from performance apparel into a broader active-lifestyle brand.

ABOUT BEYOND YOGA

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Beyond Yoga is a premium active lifestyle brand, female-founded, LA-born and bred. Founded in 2005 and grounded in the value of body positivity, Beyond Yoga creates clothing from luxuriously soft, easy-to-care-for fabrics in styles that serve a broad range of workouts and activities. The brand has over 1,218 wholesale accounts across the U.S. and international markets and continues to strengthen its market presence through an expanding brick-and-mortar footprint nationwide. Its strong fan base is fueled by enthusiasts of its signature Spacedye fabric and lifestyle essentials, including outerwear, lifestyle pants, fleece, and beyond. Beyond Yoga seeks to inspire growth in mind, body, and in connection with community. In September 2021, we joined Levi Strauss & Co., one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. Beyond Yoga benefits from our relationship with LS&Co.'s global capabilities. For more information, go to beyondyoga.com .

SOURCE Beyond Yoga