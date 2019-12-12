Beyond20 Achieves Market Leader Accreditation For ITIL® Training

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond20, a leading professional training and consulting firm, recently announced that it has been accredited as Market Leader for ITIL® training by Course Conductor, an independent analytics and accreditation firm based in New York.

Details of the Beyond20 evaluation are available in Course Conductor's free quarterly report entitled "The Trusted Training Radar® Report for ITIL® (Autumn 2019)."

The report states, "Multiple corporate clients said Beyond20's professionalism, highly motivated trainers, quality of learning materials, and use of real-world examples were instrumental to the success of their training experience. Customers also made frequent positive references about the overall engagement and organization of the training, as well as the friendliness and passion of the Beyond20 team as a whole."

The Trusted Training Radar® Report evaluated verified customer feedback gathered from 7,898 corporate organizations and learners that have invested in ITIL® training. Course Conductor's detailed evaluation is based on a unique algorithm that calculates 141 metrics within the categories of customer service, learner satisfaction, quality of customer support, quality of course content, learning environment, achievement of course expectations, and overall contribution to the training industry. Based on the criterion, Beyond20 scored very high and was accredited as a Course Conductor Market Leader for ITIL® training.

"This is a huge testament to our talented instructors and the fun, interactive courses we've crafted and continue to improve every day," said Erika Flora, Principal of Beyond20. "This independent accreditation is particularly important to us because we believe the true, unbiased voice of our clients is the most important gauge of our quality."

About Beyond20

Beyond20 is a technology-enabled services firm that empowers clients to accelerate digital transformation through IT Service Management, Project Management, Agile/Scrum, and Cybersecurity solutions. We're an Axelos Accredited Training Organization offering ITSM/ITIL training and consulting services, along with technology implementation to support and accelerate transformation efforts. Our technology partners include Cherwell, OpsRamp, BeyondTrust, Microsoft, and FixStream. Our clients include over 30% of the Fortune500, along with numerous universities and government agencies. Follow @beyond20 or visit https://www.beyond20.com to learn more.

About Course Conductor

Course Conductor is an independent source of truth for the global professional training community. We evaluate and accredit the best professional training organisations by aggregating verified customer feedback data. We believe people deserve the best professional training, so we publish trusted analytics that help the best training vendors grow by empowering training buyers to make more informed purchasing decisions.

Course Conductor was Founded by Craig Kilford, co-Author of the world's most widely adopted portfolio management standard (Management of Portfolios), and former Deputy Director at the Office for National Statistics.

For more information visit CourseConductor.com

Trusted Training Radar® is a registered trademark of Course Conductor, LLC.

ITIL® is a registered trademark of AXELOS Limited. AXELOS Limited does not influence or endorse the content of Course Conductor's Trusted Training Radar® Reports.

