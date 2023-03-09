Beyond20 Advances to an Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond20 today announced its advancement to an Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program. Beyond20 supports ServiceNow customers with capabilities in IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Asset Management (ITAM), Service Portfolio Management (SPM), Hardware and Software Asset Management (HAM, SAM), Customer Service Management (CSM) and Field Service Management (FSM).

Beyond20 brings a wealth of advisory, training and implementation services to help clients realize maximum value from their investments in the Now Platform®. The firm's content migration services help ensure clients can successfully migrate to ServiceNow from legacy platforms without losing data or experiencing business-impacting downtime.

"For more than 16 years, Beyond20 has worked with our public and private sector clients to deliver on our mission of Changing Work Life," said Erika Flora, CEO of Beyond20. "We are honored to achieve Elite status in the ServiceNow Partner Program. This achievement is a testament to our commitment to the Now Platform and ServiceNow's confidence in our team's ability to execute."

Beyond20's transition to Elite Partner recognizes achievements via the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology, which identifies the activities, accomplishments, and commitments demonstrating the highest levels of ServiceNow investment and go-to-market maturity.

Beyond20 is uniquely positioned to provide mission support to federal clients. "As an 8(a), woman-owned ServiceNow Elite partner, it's now even easier for our federal clients to execute transformation initiatives and accelerate value from their Now Platform investments," continued Erika Flora. "We are excited to continue to help clients simplify, automate and elevate how work is done and get more out of the Now Platform."

About Beyond20

Beyond20 is an Elite ServiceNow partner focused on changing work life for clients. The company delivers on that promise through training, advisory, and implementation services, empowering clients to accelerate organizational transformation and achieve sustainable return on their Now Platform investments. Beyond20's platform migration expertise ensures clients migrating from legacy platforms are able to achieve the benefits of the Now Platform without data loss or business disruption. Beyond20 is a certified 8(a) woman-owned, minority-owned business. Learn more at www.beyond20.com, connect on Linkedin at www.linkedin.com/company/beyond20/ or view our extensive collection of ServiceNow tutorials and webinars at https://www.youtube.com/@Beyond20LLC.

