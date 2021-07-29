Beyond20 Awarded SeaPort NxG Contract by U.S. Navy

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond20 announced today that it will support the U.S. Navy through the contract vehicle known as SeaPort Next Generation (NxG). The multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract holds a total value of $2.5 billion over the course of a three-year base period with one five-year option.

"We're thrilled to be a part of the Navy's SeaPort Next Generation program." said Erika Flora, Co-Founder and CEO at Beyond20. "SeaPort NxG gives our Navy customers an avenue to more easily and quickly obtain IT services and, ultimately, solve their most pressing digital transformation needs."

Under this contract, Beyond20 will compete for individual task orders supporting the Navy with a variety of engineering, technical, and program management services spanning 23 functional areas. This award solidifies Beyond20's continued excellence in assisting the federal government with its mission to make the world safer, healthier, and more efficient through information technology, engineering, and science.

About Beyond20

Beyond20 is a transformation accelerator for industry and government clients alike. We integrate best practice training, software implementation, and a variety of consulting offerings into targeted solutions that evolve our clients' IT and program management skills. We empower clients to accelerate digital transformation through IT Service Management, project management, Agile/Scrum, cloud, and cyber security solutions. Our technology partners include ServiceNow, Cherwell (acquired by Ivanti), BeyondTrust, OpsRamp, and Microsoft. Our clients include over 30% of the Fortune500, along with numerous universities and government agencies. Follow @beyond20 or visit https://www.beyond20.com to learn more.

