BEYOND20 Named (ISC)2 Official Training Provider

The (ISC)² course offerings will join BEYOND20's larger IT best practice training catalog, which includes Security+, Scaled Agile, Certified ScrumMaster, and the full suite of ITIL certification courses, among many others.

"We are very excited to announce our partnership with (ISC)²," said Andy Rivers, Director of Professional Services at BEYOND20. "Partnering with such a prestigious organization is the next step in our growing information security practice. We look forward to working with them and meeting new students in the near future."

(ISC)2 experienced-based certifications demonstrate broad, comprehensive professional knowledge in the critical areas needed to develop and protect systems and data in current business and working environments. The five-day training course supports candidates' pursuit of CISSP certification and is based on (ISC)2 education materials. Candidates that go on to pass the CISSP examination and endorsement gain membership to (ISC)2, continuing professional educational resources, and the support of a global practicing community.

For more information on (ISC)² exam preparation education programs offered by BEYOND20, please visit beyond20.com/training.

About BEYOND20

BEYOND20 is a technology-enabled services firm focused on transformative Cyber Security, Project Management, and IT Service Management solutions to support the practical implementation of Best Practice. Through training, advisory services, and technology implementation, we help organizations run like well-oiled machines. We're a Cherwell Partner, Microsoft PPM Gold Certified Partner, Bomgar Partner, and Solarwinds Authorized Partner. All of our consultants and trainers are ITIL, Scrum, and ISO 20k certified and have extensive practical experience. Our clients include over 30% of the Fortune500, along with numerous Universities and Government Agencies. Learn more at beyond20.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

© 2018 (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CCFP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks of (ISC)², Inc.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beyond20-named-isc2-official-training-provider-300654627.html

SOURCE BEYOND20

Related Links

http://www.beyond20.com

