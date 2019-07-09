Beyond20 Principal Erika Flora To Act As Lead Editor For AXELOS' Next Major ITIL Publication

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ITIL Training & Consulting firm Beyond20 is pleased to announce that its Principal, Erika Flora, will be a Lead Editor for AXELOS' next major publication, ITIL 4 Digital & IT Strategy . Following the release of ITIL 4, the book will explore key concepts surrounding digital transformation, new technology adoption, and customer experience.

"We're writing a book that addresses the struggles many IT leaders are currently dealing with," said Flora. "It will provide guidance on how organizations can not only remain relevant but thrive in today's digital age."

AXELOS, the proprietor of the ITIL framework, intermittently releases literature with guidance on service management challenges. As a Lead Editor for the upcoming text, Flora is recognized as an authority in the IT service management world. The book is expected to release in Q4 of 2019.

About BEYOND20

Beyond20 is a technology-enabled services firm that empowers clients to accelerate digital transformation through IT Service Management, Project Management, Agile/Scrum, and Cybersecurity solutions. We're an AXELOS Accredited Training Organization offering ITSM/ITIL training and consulting services, along with technology implementation to support and accelerate transformation efforts. Our technology partners include Cherwell, OpsRamp, BeyondTrust, Microsoft, and FixStream. Our clients include over 30% of the Fortune500, along with numerous universities and government agencies. Follow @beyond20 or visit https://www.beyond20.com to learn more.

SOURCE Beyond20

Related Links

https://www.beyond20.com

