BeyondBeauty Americas Launch Event Confirms International Participation

Organizers today confirm the participation of major beauty companies from France, Taiwan, Japan, China, Australia, Peru, Argentina and of course, United States. Country pavilions have been allocated to Korea, Germany and Poland, along with an extensive show area dedicated to South American beauty companies.

The current exhibitors list already offers fair representation to all beauty industry sectors, from organic skin care products to sustainable packaging and supply chain, providing participants a comprehensive platform to connect, learn and expand their business.

Why are they coming to Miami?

According to Claudia Bonfiglioli, General Manager of Informa Markets Global Beauty Division, "we are expanding our global beauty network with the strategic mission to connect the international beauty community to the growing South American beauty markets, currently lacking a comprehensive beauty business platform at the scale it deserves. We are actively collaborating with our extensive Informa South American network and top US beauty organizations, as well as with South American international trade officials and beauty associations, to federate our efforts and provide an extraordinary platform for the beauty industry to thrive."

A vibrant hub of international business and cultural exchanges, Miami Beach is home to a multi-ethnic population with networks throughout North and South America, and the Caribbean Islands. The very symbol of diversity and inclusivity, Miami Beach was chosen as the ideal location to celebrate self-expression and uniqueness through beauty, bringing together the global beauty communities to connect with the North and South American markets.

What is BeyondBeauty?

The show is answering the question in more ways than one. On one hand, the current beauty trends are challenging long established beauty standards. Beauty diversity, beauty health, inclusivity and self-expression are becoming more and more the measures of true beauty, with every sector of the industry bringing forth innovations for personalized beauty solutions that are healthier, more natural, and more in sync with individual needs.

One the other hand, behind every innovative new product there are massive dynamics at play and complex interdependencies between industry sectors, from ingredients, manufacturing technologies and supply chain, to salon equipment and retail technologies. BeyondBeauty Americas – Miami Beach is not just another beauty show: it is a vital platform for these interdependencies to harmonize and expand.

Informa Markets on Beauty segment has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 11 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo), the world's fastest growing markets. By further expanding its strength, the Beauty Portfolio now includes a new B2B event in Miami 2020 serving the East coast and USA, South America and Caribbean Islands regions.

