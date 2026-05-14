Operator-led platform moves beyond New York as brands seek distribution, retail access, and real growth infrastructure

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondCPG, the operator-led platform for scaling consumer brands, has opened applications for Track 7, marking its first national expansion after six years of operating in New York City.

The expansion comes as emerging food, beverage, and wellness brands face increasing pressure to differentiate at shelf, navigate fragmented distribution channels, and compete in an increasingly saturated market.

BeyondCPG Expands Nationally for Track 7, Opening Applications for Scaling Food, Beverage, and Wellness Brands

Designed for brands already in-market, BeyondCPG connects founders with the operators, partners, and relationships that directly impact retail expansion, distribution strategy, and brand visibility.

"Brands don't need more information — they need access," said Eric Schnell, Co-Founder & CEO of BeyondBrands and BeyondCPG. "The gap right now is between building a product and actually scaling it across retail, foodservice, and alternative channels. That's where we focus."

BeyondCPG is structured as a curated operator platform for companies already in motion, bringing together founders scaling across grocery, natural, and emerging retail channels alongside mentors, operators, and strategic sponsors across the consumer ecosystem.

The platform is particularly relevant for brands navigating national retail expansion, foodservice and alternative channels, operational scale, and increased competition across better-for-you, functional, and premium categories.

"We're seeing brands reach a point where velocity, placement, and partnerships matter more than exposure," Schnell added. "This is about building the right room to support that next phase."

Past tracks have included brands such as Halfday Iced Tea, True Moringa, Fabalish, and Gourmend, among others, reflecting the platform's focus on high-growth, in-market companies.

BeyondCPG sits within the broader BeyondBrands platform, founded by Eric Schnell and Marci Zaroff, early pioneers in the natural and organic movement. The network spans decades of experience in building and scaling brands, including Steaz, GoodSam, Good Catch, Under the Canopy, Country Life, Lily's, and Leisure Hydration Project. The ecosystem also extends into BeyondSpirits, for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage innovation, and BeyondFashion, focused on sustainable apparel and lifestyle brands.

Applications are currently open, with a July 1 deadline. Learn more or apply at https://beyondcpg.org/ .

About BeyondCPG

BeyondCPG is an operator-led platform for scaling consumer brands, connecting founders with the relationships and decision-makers that drive distribution, retail growth, and brand visibility. Now in its 7th year, BeyondCPG has expanded from its New York roots to a national network spanning food, beverage, wellness, and lifestyle.

About BeyondBrands

BeyondBrands is a strategic operator collective focused on building and scaling conscious consumer businesses across food, beverage, supplements, and beauty. Founded by Eric Schnell and Marci Zaroff, BeyondBrands leverages deep industry expertise and relationships to support brand growth across modern CPG channels.

Media Inquiries:

Ashley Ferguson

Partner, BeyondBrands

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1 305-924-8300

SOURCE BeyondCPG