BeyonDentistry Education Shakes Up the Dental Continuing Education Industry

PORTLAND, Ore., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentistry is changing and in today's hyper-competitive market, dentists are struggling to run profitable practices and to pay off their student loan debt which has climbed to a whopping average of $287,331 for 2017 dental school graduates according to the American Student Dental Association (ASDA).

One Dentist, Dr. Heath Lampee, recognized that operating his practice with traditional strategies would not help him obtain the success he envisioned in dental school. The realization set him on a path to learn high-skill dental techniques and to implement unconventional business strategies like not contracting with insurance companies.

After building a multi-million-dollar dental practice and becoming debt-free, Dr. Heath Lampee recognized that other dentists could benefit from learning his roadmap to success - that's when he founded BeyonDentistry Education in 2018.

"If you are going to be successful in today's marketplace, you have to be different. I created BeyonDentistry Education to teach dentists how to do things differently and how they can transform their patients, their practice and their life." - Dr. Heath Lampee, Founder & Educator at BeyonDentistry Education

BeyonDentistry Education's first seminar, Foundations of Dental Implants and Full Mouth Restoration, will be held in Portland, Oregon from October 4th to October 5th, 2019. The continuing education seminar provides 12 CE credits and teaches the ground-breaking basis to Dr. Lampee's treatment planning and sequencing steps that will change how every dentist looks at their job, their patients, and their business. Key concepts include full arch crowns, fixed implant prosthetics, the "renovate or relocate" approach to restoring the dentition, unconventional business strategies for growing a practice, marketing for high returns, and debt-free living practices. This is the wave of new dentistry.

Dentists who are interested in gaining a competitive edge from this transformative seminar can register at www.BeyonDentistry.com or email contact@beyondentistry.com for more information.

