BeyondID and Nexera Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Secure, Production-Ready AI for the Enterprise

Joint offerings combine AI intelligence and identity governance to help organizations deploy AI that is intelligent, secure, compliant, and operationally resilient from day one

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondID, a leading AI-powered Managed Identity Solutions Provider (MISP) and KeyData Cyber Family Company, and Nexera, a leading provider of production-grade AI systems and managed operations, today announced a strategic partnership to help organizations accelerate AI adoption without sacrificing security, compliance, or control.

As enterprises rapidly deploy AI platforms, such as Anthropic, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, and OpenAI, they often lack the foundational identity governance required to operate AI safely at scale. Non-human identities (NHIs) such as AI agents, automated workflows, and service accounts represent a growing and largely unmanaged attack surface. Without proper governance, organizations face significant compliance, operational, and security risk.

The BeyondID and Nexera partnership directly addresses this gap. Nexera brings the Intelligence Layer, designing, building, and operating production AI systems from strategy through managed operations. BeyondID secures the Identity and Trust Layer, governing every AI agent, model, and workflow with identity-first architecture, least-privileged access, and continuous monitoring.

"Enterprises are under enormous pressure to deploy AI quickly, but speed without governance is a liability," said Arun Shrestha, Founder of BeyondID. "Nexera builds intelligent AI systems while BeyondID ensures every AI agent, model, and workflow is securely identified, governed, and monitored. Now, organizations no longer have to choose between moving fast and staying secure."

The partnership introduces four integrated go-to-market offerings designed to take enterprises from AI strategy to secure, scalable production deployment:

AI Identity Readiness Sprint (30–45 Days): A rapid assessment that covers AI use cases, platform evaluation, identity and access risk, governance blueprint, and a 90-day execution roadmap.

90-Day Secure Agent Launch: Production-grade AI agent deployment with identity architecture embedded at the build stage, including access controls, secrets management, monitoring, and compliance validation with measurable ROI.

Enterprise AI Platform Hardening: Secure rollout for Anthropic, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, and OpenAI deployments, including shadow AI detection, AI privilege tiering, data segmentation, and regulatory alignment.

AI Operations + Identity Monitoring (Managed): Ongoing managed services covering drift and model monitoring, identity anomaly detection, agent access recertification, and continuous governance optimization.

Unlike large systems integrators that offer AI strategy without deep identity specialization, BeyondID and Nexera deliver an integrated, execution-focused model. Engagements move from strategy to production in 90 days. Identity governance is embedded at the architecture stage, not bolted on afterward. And both companies offer ongoing managed services — meaning clients receive continuous AI and identity operations support, not one-time project delivery.

"AI is only as powerful as the trust placed in it," said Tom Wisnowski, CEO at Nexera. "With BeyondID, we can now offer our clients the full stack, from intelligent systems to the identity infrastructure that makes those systems safe to operate at enterprise scale."

Availability

Joint offerings are available immediately. Organizations interested in an AI Identity Readiness Sprint or a 90-Day Secure Agent Launch are encouraged to contact BeyondID or Nexera directly to schedule an initial consultation.

About Nexera

Nexera designs, builds, and operates production-grade AI systems — from strategy to intelligent applications and managed AI operations. Nexera helps enterprises accelerate from AI concept to production in 90 days, delivering custom AI agents, platform integrations, application modernization, and ongoing managed operations through its Pulse service. Learn more at https://nexeradigital.com/

About BeyondID

BeyondID is a leading AI-powered Managed Identity Solutions Provider (MISP) and a KeyData Cyber Family Company. Wholly focused on identity, BeyondID delivers end-to-end services spanning strategic advisory, implementation, and 24×7 managed security operations. Its AI-powered Identity Command Center orchestrates and automates identity-first, zero-trust solutions across leading platforms including Okta, CyberArk, SailPoint, Saviynt, Microsoft, BeyondTrust, and Ping Identity. With operations across five countries and a track record of more than 3,100 identity-first, zero-trust security projects for enterprise and public sector organizations, BeyondID helps clients transform identity into a strategic advantage. Learn more at www.beyondid.com.

SOURCE BeyondID