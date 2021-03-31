BeyondID Hosts Customer Panel at Oktane21: How to Securely Accelerate Digital Transformation and Customer Experiences Through Modern Identity

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

What: BeyondID will host a customer panel discussion at Okta's identity

conference, Oktane21, that will explore customer experiences in

identity management and digital transformation.



Who: The following senior executives will participate in this panel discussion:

• Benjamin Doyle, Vice President of Information Technology, ATN International

• Dr. Melek Somai, Principal of Digital Health Engineering, Inception Health

• Brent Maher, Chief Technology Officer, Johnson Financial Group

• Arun Shrestha, CEO and Co-founder, BeyondID



When: Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. PT

Where: The Oktane21 conference is virtual and will take place online at

https://www.okta.com/oktane21. All Oktane sessions will be

available on-demand after they play in the virtual platform.

Registration is required.

Why: Discover key insights from Okta-BeyondID joint customers – ATN

International, Inception Health and Johnson Financial Group – as

they discuss how modern identity helps them adapt to the

challenges of a digital-first world. This panel discussion will focus

on how to accelerate business transformation in a way that keeps

cybersecurity and exceptional digital experiences as top priorities.

Customers will also discuss their digital transformation journey, as

they cover both common and unique challenges, successes and

lessons learned and explore the value of partnerships.

About BeyondID

BeyondID is a leading provider of managed identity services to help companies acquire, deploy and manage their cybersecurity and cloud service needs. BeyondID enables organizations to streamline their adoption process and ensure that their implementations are secure, agile and future proof. A few of the customers that trust BeyondID to keep their organizations secure include FedEx, ATN International, Bain Capital, Biogen, Discount Tire, Gundersen Health Systems, Johnson Financial Group and Major League Baseball.

