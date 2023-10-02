BeyondID Introduces Identity-First Model for Zero Trust Maturity

Organizations Can Better Protect Themselves from Breaches in Just Seven Days

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondID , a leading managed identity solutions provider, today announced the industry's first solution that accurately conveys the true nature of identity within the zero trust security framework. BeyondID's Identity Fabric Model for Zero Trust promises optimal threat detection, investigation, and round-the-clock remediation via the BeyondID Security Operations Center (SOC) .

"The Zero Trust Maturity Model by CISA has gained widespread acceptance and acknowledges the importance of identity as a pillar in modern security, but it undervalues the critical role of identity in ensuring security," stated Arun Shrestha, co-founder and CEO of BeyondID. "The effectiveness of your security posture depends on how quickly and accurately you can detect behavioral discrepancies, as recent high-profile security breaches demonstrate. Zero trust cannot be achieved without identity as the fabric."

BeyondID is the first managed identity services provider delivering a holistic approach to zero trust. Its Identity Fabric Model supports seamless user experience outcomes by implementing a strong digital identity strategy across the board from devices to network, to apps and workload, to data. This holistic approach ensures optimal threat detection, continuous compliance, risk mitigation, and a high return on IT and security investments.

The company also announced that it can provide organizations with the breach protection they need, including a service that can identity, isolate and remediate threats in as little as seven days. Utilizing BeyondID's SOC enables companies to get their zero trust solution up and running quickly, offering 24x7 protection from the persistent threat of cybersecurity attacks.

As an esteemed Okta Apex Partner and Okta's most trusted implementation ally, BeyondID is committed to modernizing identity management and digital transformation. BeyondID is launching its next-gen zero trust services at Oktane23 . Oktane23 attendees will be offered an exclusive, complimentary Zero Trust Assessment.

About BeyondID

BeyondID is a leading managed identity services provider that the most successful brands trust to bring their digital identity strategies to life. BeyondID helps organizations streamline their adoption process and ensure their implementations are secure, agile, and future proof. A few of the valued customers that trust BeyondID to keep their organizations secure include ATN International, Discount Tire, Johnson Financial Group, Major League Baseball, Mayo Clinic, Northern Trust, TDECU, and VF Corp. More information about BeyondID can be found at www.BeyondID.com .

SOURCE BeyondID