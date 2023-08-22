BeyondID Launches BeyondID Security Operations Center

News provided by

BeyondID

22 Aug, 2023, 09:30 ET

Real-Time Managed Service Provides Identity Monitoring and Threat Detection

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondID, a leading managed identity services provider, today announced the BeyondID Security Operations Center (SOC). This 24/7/365 security monitoring and threat detection service is designed to help organizations maintain the security of their systems in real-time.

The BeyondID SOC offers a comprehensive range of benefits that help organizations maintain the highest level of security to protect their enterprise: data, customers, and workforce. This service secures identity and user-driven endpoints such as Okta, end-user applications, and identity solutions integrated into customer environments. With dual global operations centers, the BeyondID SOC offers a one-stop-shop for security monitoring and incident response.

"The volume of security threats and breaches has reached a level that is nearly impossible for even the most competent IT teams to manage around the clock," said Arun Shrestha, CEO and co-founder of BeyondID. "Our team understands the challenges with securing proprietary data and felt it was essential to provide a service offering that helps our customers consistently manage these vulnerabilities."

The BeyondID SOC actively monitors customer environments 24/7, globally, ensuring real-time threat detection and response. The BeyondID SOC also watches for known threats while monitoring intelligence channels to advise and protect against the latest intrusion tactics. This approach helps organizations stay ahead of emerging threats and prevent costly security breaches.

Additionally, the BeyondID SOC stands guard at every endpoint associated with customer environments. A logging agent sends live data to be collected, detected, triaged, investigated, and responded to if necessary. This ensures that all endpoints are secure and protected from potential threats.

Current service offerings include Identity-First Zero Trust Security with XDR, End-Point, Network, Workload and Data Threat Detection and Response capabilities.

For more information about BeyondID Security Operations Center, please visit: www.BeyondID.com.

About BeyondID
BeyondID is a leading managed identity services provider that the most successful brands trust to bring their digital identity strategies to life. BeyondID helps organizations streamline their adoption process and ensure their implementations are secure, agile, and future proof. A few of the valued customers that trust BeyondID to keep their organizations secure include ATN International, Discount Tire, Johnson Financial Group, Major League Baseball, Mayo Clinic, Northern Trust, TDECU, and VF Corp. More information about BeyondID can be found at www.BeyondID.com.

SOURCE BeyondID

Also from this source

BeyondID Launches Initiative to Accelerate Zero Trust with Okta Identity Engine

BeyondID Reports 5th Consecutive Year of Record Revenue Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.