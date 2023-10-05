BeyondID Named Okta 2023 Americas Partner of the Year

This award recognized BeyondID for the company's revenue growth, impact on pipeline, and technical innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondID, a leading managed identity solutions provider, was named Okta's 2023 Americas Partner of the Year at Okta Partner Summit 2023. The Okta Partner Awards recognize BeyondID for their outstanding performance and contribution during the past year. BeyondID is the managed identity solutions provider that the most successful brands trust to bring their digital identity strategies to life and helps solve its customers' most complex identity challenges.

"We are thrilled to have received Okta's Americas Partner of the Year award and be recognized for the second year in a row," said Arun Shrestha, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of BeyondID. "This award is testament to the significant accomplishments of our team and our unwavering commitment to our customers. Our partnership with Okta has never been stronger and we look forward to building on this amazing relationship."

"Identity is an $80 billion market at the intersection of cloud, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and AI. Our partner ecosystem will play a critical role in shaping the future of this dynamic market," said Bill Hustad, Senior Vice President of Channels and Alliances at Okta. "BeyondID consistently drives innovation, accelerates our growth, and cultivates enthusiastic customers. We extend our gratitude and celebrate their remarkable achievements."

As an Okta Apex Partner, BeyondID is committed to being a trusted solutions provider creating secure experiences in both workforce and customer identity. BeyondID is also launching its next-gen zero trust services at Oktane23. Attendees will be offered an exclusive, complimentary Zero Trust Assessment.

About BeyondID
BeyondID is a leading managed identity solutions provider that the most successful brands trust to bring their digital identity strategies to life. BeyondID helps organizations streamline their adoption process and ensure their implementations are secure, agile, and future proof. A few of the valued customers that trust BeyondID to keep their organizations secure include ASTM, ATN International, Discount Tire, HEB, Johnson Financial Group, Major League Baseball, Mayo Clinic, Memorial Hermann, Northern Trust, Sequoia Capital, TDECU, and VF Corp. More information about BeyondID can be found at www.BeyondID.com.

