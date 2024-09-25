BeyondID Services Now Available in AWS Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondID , a leading managed identity solutions provider, today announced the availability of its identity management services in the AWS Marketplace. Customers can now access various digital identity services through the Marketplace.

The AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services. The BeyondID platform allows AWS customers to streamline the purchase and management of BeyondID services within their AWS Marketplace account.

BeyondID now offers tech-enabled services to AWS customers, including end-to-end managed services such as Advisory Services (Zero Trust based Security Blueprint, Identity Platform Assessment), Professional Services (Implementation, Change Management), Integration Network Services (Application Integration, Migration, and Modernization) and Service Management (ITDR and 24x7 Monitoring).

These services will help AWS customers:

modernize their IT infrastructure, improve application performance, enhance user experience, and increase agility and scalability

secure all devices, networks, applications, workloads, and data without the

overhead of development and ongoing maintenance and enhancements

offload IT responsibilities and ensure optimal system performance, continuous monitoring and threat detection, and expert security support

"Providing customers with access to our services within AWS Marketplace is a logical next step for us," said Charles Fortune, co-founder and chief operating officer at BeyondID. "We are committed to making digital identity management services as easy to access as possible so that customers of any size can quickly meet existing security needs. Our tech-enabled services encompass the industry's most extensive range of certifications and specialized knowledge specifically tailored to diverse sectors, including financial services, healthcare, retail, and the public sector."

BeyondID's relationship with AWS was established to provide on-demand knowledge and support that helps customers resolve security issues immediately. Customers can determine the type and level of service required here .

About BeyondID

BeyondID is a leading managed identity solutions provider trusted by leading brands to implement and manage their digital identity strategies. BeyondID helps organizations manage their identity strategies to ensure their implementations are secure, agile, and future proof. A few of the valued customers that trust BeyondID to keep their organizations secure include ASTM, Barracuda Networks, Discount Tire, H-E-B, Johnson Financial Group, Major League Baseball, Northern Trust, TDECU, VF Corp. and Vista Equity Partners. More information about BeyondID can be found at www.BeyondID.com .

