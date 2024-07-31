BeyondID to Offer SMS Gateway Services in Partnership with Vonage

Solution will help fulfill ongoing SMS needs for Okta Identity Engine customers

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondID , a leading managed identity solutions provider, today announced the availability of SMS authentication, integration and managed services for Okta. The company has partnered with Vonage to provide these services to Okta customers who will no longer have SMS offered as part of their platform renewals beginning September 15, 2024.

Okta recently announced they will no longer offer SMS as two-factor authentication (2FA) within the Okta Identity Engine or Identity Manager (classic) platforms. All customers renewing on or after September 15 will be required to bring their own telecommunications provider to continue with SMS as a 2FA option for their employees and customers.

"Customers using the Okta platform who wish to continue their use of SMS as a 2FA authentication option can do so with BeyondID and Vonage," said Charles Fortune, co-founder and chief operating officer at BeyondID. "This service helps every Okta customer offer the most secure experience while maintaining the best possible user experience, but transitions like this do not happen overnight. A variety of factors may prevent many organizations from completely retiring SMS altogether. Our solution provides an option for companies who need an alternative."

BeyondID offers SMS integration and managed services for organizations of any size. There are three tiers of SMS services, all powered by Vonage:

SMS Gateway – an all-in-one solution managed and supported by BeyondID, perfect for SMB and mid-sized organizations

SMS API for Workforce – intended for international enterprise organizations with the need for higher volume and localized telephone numbers, hosted on AWS

SMS API for Consumer – custom solution based on customer volume, daily average users, session details and load balancing requirements.

BeyondID recommends getting ahead of renewal deadlines to manage the setup and testing process before Okta removes this service. Pricing is based on monthly SMS volume and the level of support required. More information is available at https://beyondid.com/solutions/sms-for-okta.

About BeyondID

BeyondID is a leading managed identity solutions provider trusted by leading brands to implement and manage their digital identity strategies. BeyondID helps organizations manage their identity strategies to ensure their implementations are secure, agile, and future proof. A few of the valued customers that trust BeyondID to keep their organizations secure include ASTM, Barracuda Networks, Discount Tire, H-E-B, Johnson Financial Group, Major League Baseball, Northern Trust, TDECU, VF Corp. and Vista Equity Partners. More information about BeyondID can be found at www.BeyondID.com .

