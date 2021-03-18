BeyondMinds Launches 10-Week AI Production Guarantee

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondMinds, an artificial intelligence startup providing a universally applicable and easily adaptable turnkey AI platform, has announced the BeyondMinds AI Production Guarantee. The launch of this guarantee establishes the industry's first-ever assured delivery of an initial production AI system deployed within 10 weeks for new customers.

Enabled by the company's cloud-agnostic, enterprise-grade platform, the BeyondMinds AI Production Guarantee includes:

A 10-week delivery period for a customer's first AI use case

Deployment on the customer's preferred cloud provider (AWS, GCP, Azure)

Review of KPIs before, during, and after deployment

Professional documentation of the use case

Single-tenant, dedicated client environment

Ongoing subscription to maintain the new AI system ensuring conformance to target KPIs that increase value over time

"In today's fast-paced, competitive business environment, enterprises simply can't afford to wait months, or even years, to successfully implement AI in the production environment. As an industry, we are all responsible for setting a higher standard," stated BeyondMinds' CEO and Founder, Rotem Alaluf. "We are leading this charge with our innovative AI platform, which uses a unique approach to operationalize AI systems in production, even when data is dynamic and noisy, ensuring that customers achieve extraordinarily fast production-grade AI and business value."

The production guarantee is possible due the development of a modern, cloud-agnostic, enterprise-grade platform which delivers hyper-customized, explainable, sustainable, retrainable AI solutions. The BeyondMinds Platform was designed from the ground up to meet Enterprise AI requirements delivering the following:

Significantly faster time to production while exceeding industry benchmark results

Ability to work with extremely low amounts of labeled data

Adoption and improvement of human-machine collaboration using trust technologies

Solution management, monitoring and response UI to ensure increased value over time

Enterprise-grade system stabilization safeguards which continue to operate under extremely noisy, dynamic data scenarios

Cloud-agnostic architecture delivered on AWS, GCP, Azure

Single Tenant with dedicated Dev, QA and production environments per customer

BeyondMinds is accelerating the wide-scale adoption of AI by enabling companies to successfully overcome the challenges that have prevented AI from proceeding "beyond" theoretical proof-of-concept exercises to robust and resilient production deployments.

"Delivery efficacy and ROI in enterprise-level AI programs remains one of the market's top critiques and challenges," said Jim Francis, EVP Virtusa. "Our partnership is focused on providing speed, scalability and sustainable value in a company's strategic AI investments."

For more information about the BeyondMinds AI Production Guarantee or to check program eligibility, requirements, and restrictions, please go to www.beyondminds.ai/guarantee .

About BeyondMinds

BeyondMinds has built the first enterprise AI system that is universally applicable and easily adaptable. We deliver hyper-customized, production-ready AI solutions enabling enterprises to overcome the massive failure rate in AI adoption while delivering rapid ROI. Founded in 2018, the company has offices in New York, London and Tel Aviv, servicing Global 2000 Enterprises.

