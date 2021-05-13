BeyondMinds Works With AWS to Make Its AI Platform Available Globally

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondMinds , an enterprise AI software provider for delivering fully managed, production-grade AI solutions on top of its turnkey AI platform, is now a member of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). As an AWS Partner, BeyondMinds can boost its ability to market and implement its software to clients globally.

The APN is a global community of tens of thousands of Partners who leverage AWS to build solutions and services for customers. AWS helps Partners build, market, and sell their AWS offerings by providing valuable business, technical, and marketing support.

BeyondMinds' engagement with the APN comes as the company aims to dramatically increase its international footprint. Joining the APN will also create greater visibility for BeyondMinds, whose fully managed solutions are designed to help enterprises accelerate AI adoption and can drastically shorten the path to AI impact.

"Working with AWS will enable us to leverage the power of AWS Services, in addition to its partner-wide network and expand our reach in key industries such as financial services, insurance, and manufacturing," said Rotem Alaluf, CEO of BeyondMinds. "We also look forward to what we can contribute to other Partners by sharing our expertise."

BeyondMinds, which has been using AWS since 2018 as one of its cloud services providers, has already implemented AI solutions for Microsoft, Samsung, KPMG, and numerous leading companies in manufacturing, banking and financial services.

The company aims to flip the failure rate of AI projects in production with its robust, end-to-end AI platform, enabling rapid build of AI solutions, and scalable management of these in production. BeyondMinds takes a new approach that focuses on solving the barriers of real-world AI, creating technologies that handle small amounts of data, stabilizing AI solutions in production where the data is dynamic and noisy, enhancing trust, and more; in this way BeyondMinds achieves a fast, sustainable, and guaranteed path to AI impact with multiple use cases across industries.

About BeyondMinds

Beyond Minds has built the first enterprise AI system that is universally applicable and easily adaptable. We deliver hyper-customized, production-ready AI solutions enabling enterprises to overcome the massive failure rate in AI adoption while delivering rapid ROI. Founded in 2018, the company has offices in New York, London and Tel Aviv, servicing Global 2000 Enterprises.

