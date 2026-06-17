BeyondTrucks Digitizes Customer-Directed Transportation Operations

New Field Dispatch capability enables carriers to capture, document, and operationalize work that originates in the field

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondTrucks, provider of a platform for AI-powered truck dispatch planning and management for operationally complex fleets, today announced Field Dispatch. The new capability designed for dedicated fleets eliminates paperwork and creates a shared operational record between the driver, the carrier, and the customer.

BeyondTrucks Field Dispatch functionality enables drivers to build and execute loads in the field.

"In many real-world transportation environments, the people determining what work gets performed are often customer personnel, site managers, field supervisors, or even drivers responding to conditions in the field," said Hans Galland, CEO of BeyondTrucks. "Field Dispatch addresses the disconnect between the work being performed and the systems used to manage it by enabling transportation providers to capture and manage work regardless of where dispatch decisions originate. It gives carriers the ability to capture work as it happens, creating visibility, accountability, and operational alignment."

Field Dispatch, while allowing customers to continue operating exactly as they do today, eliminates gaps in information management and process coordination by allowing drivers to digitally capture customer-directed work the moment it is assigned. This challenge is especially prevalent in specialized transportation, where carriers operate in dedicated shipper relationships and shippers benefit from driver expertise but must retain process control across production and distribution.

For example, a carrier transporting cryogenic gases may dispatch a driver to a customer facility without knowing the final destination. On site, the customer determines delivery locations, priorities, route changes, and timing based on evolving operational requirements. Along the way, the driver may experience detention time, receive additional assignments, or be redirected to higher-priority locations.

Historically, these activities have been documented through paper forms, phone calls, text messages, and manual data entry. Critical operational information such as detention events, delivery documentation, scale tickets, and activity-based pay calculations often relies on after-the-fact reconciliation, creating administrative burden, billing disputes, and limited visibility for all parties involved.

With Field Dispatch, when a customer issues an instruction in the field, the driver records it through the BeyondTrucks mobile application, automatically linking it to the appropriate customer and contract records. The solution enables fleets to:

Capture transportation work the moment it is assigned in the field.

Record operational activities that occur outside traditional dispatch workflows.

Collect supporting documentation including scale tickets, Bills of Lading, photographs, QR-code scans, and other field-generated records.

Document detention, delays, hold-ups, and special events with time- and geolocation-stamped evidence.

Create auditable records that support customer billing, driver compensation, and operational reconciliation.

"By digitizing activities at their source with Field Dispatch, carriers gain real-time visibility into work that would otherwise remain disconnected from operational systems until hours or days later," Galland added. "This capability is the foundation for digitally capturing the specialized services they provide, generating the data that powers the AI applications BeyondTrucks is developing and that customers and industry require."

Field Dispatch is available immediately as part of the BeyondTrucks platform.

About BeyondTrucks

San Francisco-based BeyondTrucks offers specialty and private enterprise fleets a modern, AI-native Transportation Management System to become more efficient, make better decisions, and reinforce their customer service advantage. Built in the multi-tenant cloud, the SOC-2 compliant platform replaces legacy systems and manual processes with unified workflows that automate operations and optimize decisions across the fleet. With more than 100 built-in integrations and a highly configurable architecture, the BeyondTrucks platform transforms specialized fleets of all types to remain competitive in the age of AI.

For more information, visit www.beyondtrucks.com.

SOURCE BeyondTrucks