BeyondTrucks Now Integrated with ISAAC Instruments Platform to Enhance Fleet Operations

Integration eases the challenge between planning and execution for specialized fleets

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondTrucks, provider of a platform for AI-powered truck dispatch planning and management for operationally complex fleets, today announced the completion of an integration with the ISAAC Instruments platform, which provides a complete solution and in-cab technology for fleets. ISAAC customers can now benefit from a pre-built API integration between ISAAC in-cab Telematics and ELD solutions and the BeyondTrucks Transportation Management System (TMS).

Using a unified data foundation, algorithms in BeyondTrucks’ dispatch optimization solution help dispatchers build plans for optimal schedules, routes, equipment, driver and load assignments, and re-optimize in real-time as conditions change.

"The ISAAC-BeyondTrucks integration enables today what was long thought of as the future of transportation management systems," said Hans Galland, CEO of BeyondTrucks. "Basically, the TMS is no longer only the system of record, but also a system of action with AI-enabled decision intelligence. This means fleets can continuously optimize, execute, and re-optimize operations to ensure they are continuously planned and dynamically adjusted."

Using a unified data foundation, algorithms in BeyondTrucks' dispatch optimization solution help dispatchers build plans for optimal schedules, routes, equipment, driver and load assignments, and re-optimize in real-time as conditions change. Those plans get translated into driver actions as BeyondTrucks orchestrates driver workflows and passes them to the ISAAC tablets. That enables predictive step-by-step driver execution and additional data collection sent back to BeyondTrucks, ensuring drivers spend more time focused on driving and less time navigating the technology.

"The integration between BeyondTrucks and ISAAC can be particularly valuable to carriers with complex, specialized driver operations and high service requirements,"added Galland. "For decades, route optimization algorithms have promised load planners substantial cost savings, but never really realized them as plans were disconnected from real life data and more often than not manually overridden. Our complementary technologies can finally unlock these efficiencies for fleets as dispatchers will no longer need to choose between optimized and real-world plans."

"With this integration and our two-way driver communications technology, dispatch systems can communicate optimized plans to drivers for predictive step-by-step execution," said Jean-Sebastien Bouchard, chief product officer and co-founder at ISAAC. "We are pleased to welcome BeyondTrucks to our growing lineup of Open Platform vendors. This integration provides ISAAC clients with enhanced flexibility and choice in selecting the optimal solutions to meet their unique business needs."

About ISAAC Instruments

ISAAC partners with North American fleets to simplify trucking with a reliable, user-friendly platform and in-cab technology that goes way beyond ELDs. We help carriers reduce costs and keep the wheels turning while boosting safety, compliance, and driver happiness. ISAAC's real-time, in-cab coaching fosters eco-driving for significant fuel savings and safer highways. With ISAAC's open platform and advanced systems integration, you can integrate all your business apps on a single device and keep your drivers and office team working smoothly. Add artificial intelligence (AI) reporting for informed decision-making, and you're all set. ISAAC is the market leader in Canada and is established among leading fleets across the United States. ISAAC holds a DTTS certification from the U.S. Department of Defense and is a proud member of the U.S. Allied Committee for the Trucking Industry (ACT 1), an elite group of suppliers committed to improving the trucking industry.

About BeyondTrucks

San Francisco-based BeyondTrucks offers specialty and private enterprise fleets a modern, AI-native Transportation Management System to become more efficient, make better decisions, and reinforce their customer service advantage. Built in the multi-tenant cloud, the SOC-2 compliant platform replaces legacy systems and manual processes with unified workflows that automate operations and optimize decisions across the fleet. With more than 100 built-in integrations and a highly configurable architecture, the BeyondTrucks platform transforms specialized fleets of all types to remain competitive in the age of AI.

For more information, visit www.beyondtrucks.com.

SOURCE BeyondTrucks