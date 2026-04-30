BeyondTrucks Celebrates Strongest Sales Quarter in Company History

Acceleration in Q1 2026 performance reflects how specialized fleets are increasingly turning to AI-driven, multi-tenant TMS platforms to drive revenue growth and sharpen their service advantage

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondTrucks, provider of a platform for AI-powered truck dispatch planning and management for operationally complex fleets, today announced it recorded its strongest new revenue performance in company history during Q1 2026, with growth expected to accelerate further in Q2 exceeding more than 250% year-over-year.

The BeyondTrucks six display dispatch setup showcases the multi-task capabilities of the AI-driven multi-tenant TMS platform

"The strongest quarter in our company's history is not just a milestone," said Hans Galland, CEO of BeyondTrucks. "It reflects a market shift toward transportation management platforms that use AI to unlock new value for fleets. But algorithms aren't the only story. New platforms are architected around data and processes that AI needs. Once native real-time inputs and digitized workflows are presented in a single interface, they can be overlaid with decision intelligence like optimization algorithms and guidance for complex, high-stakes tasks. In today's market, few platforms, if any, can deliver this. Almost all TMS in the market were built as systems of record, telling you what happened after someone entered the data.

"BeyondTrucks was founded to build an AI-powered multi-tenant platform that functions as a system of action, one that uses real-time data to orchestrate processes and enable better decisions," Galland continued. "Our platform empowers fleets to unlock value not just in the back office, but in the field, where costs are incurred and service is delivered. That is the driving force behind our ongoing success. Value is no longer about cost efficiency alone, but about generating more revenue with the same resources and sharpening the service advantage that comes with specialization."

Growth at BeyondTrucks is also reflected in the complex, specialized enterprise fleets moving away from other platforms to handle their most vital, high-stakes freight with BeyondTrucks. In Q1 2026, new BeyondTrucks customers include:

Southern Pines Cryogenics— a specialized transporter of cryogenic gases, including liquid nitrogen, oxygen, argon, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, LNG, and CNG, used in industrial production, aerospace, and healthcare.

a specialized transporter of cryogenic gases, including liquid nitrogen, oxygen, argon, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, LNG, and CNG, used in industrial production, aerospace, and healthcare. XNG — a leading natural gas virtual pipeline company serving municipalities, utilities, data centers, RNG producers, manufacturing, Schools and hospitals, paper and textile mills, asphalt production, and agricultural and food processing industries.

a leading natural gas virtual pipeline company serving municipalities, utilities, data centers, RNG producers, manufacturing, Schools and hospitals, paper and textile mills, asphalt production, and agricultural and food processing industries. Double D Distribution - a Utah-based bulk carrier moving the liquid asphalt, crude oil, and agricultural commodities that keep Western infrastructure and food supply chains running.

- a Utah-based bulk carrier moving the liquid asphalt, crude oil, and agricultural commodities that keep Western infrastructure and food supply chains running. H.O. Bouchard— a sophisticated and specialized tank trailer fleet hauling fuel and other raw materials in the Northeast.

a sophisticated and specialized tank trailer fleet hauling fuel and other raw materials in the Northeast. Kuehne Chemicals— one of the largest producers and distributors of chlor-alkali for making drinking water safe for a region of more than 36 million people.

"Growth is not an outcome in its own right. It's the result of a differentiated product, successful implementations, and customers we keep happy throughout the multi-year relationships we build," said Natasha Martinez, head of fleet success at BeyondTrucks. "Few companies in the TMS space are as committed to product R&D and service excellence as we are."

Independent reviews bear this out. In April 2026, BeyondTrucks ranked among the top ten Global Transportation Technology Providers on the B2B software review site G2, scoring 97% on ease of use, user adoption, and quality of support, against a market average of 91% to 92%. In Q4 2025, BeyondTrucks earned a Products That Count award for their focus on integrating AI into processes and workflows to deliver significant customer value.

Key capabilities of the BeyondTrucks TMS driving growth include:

A multi-tenant architecture in a cyber-secure, SOC2 Type II compliant platform that maintains the highest standard of enterprise-grade security for protecting customer supply chain data, shipment information, and business intelligence.

Configurable workflows for back-office personnel and drivers that replace expensive customization.

Workflow orchestration tools and AI coding agents that let carriers configure the TMS to their specific process and coordination needs.

Differentiated decision products, such as optimization algorithms that improve dispatch productivity, visibility, and driver and equipment utilization.

An open, real-time data architecture that gives carriers the ability to build their own AI applications on top of the platform using modern coding tools.

Superior customer service from early needs assessment and process analysis to implementation and support.

"Serving carriers who provide mission-critical transportation services is a responsibility that BeyondTrucks takes very seriously," Galland said. "While we're proud to be chosen as the TMS provider for a growing number of transportation companies in North America, we're equally focused on accelerating our development of new AI-driven capabilities. That includes expanding hiring to add to our expertise and further our ability to enable advanced optimization of decisions on driver, equipment, and service utilization. Going forward at BeyondTrucks we'll be investing to stay ahead of what our customers and the industry need next."

About BeyondTrucks

San Francisco-based BeyondTrucks offers specialty and private enterprise fleets a modern, AI-native Transportation Management System to become more efficient, make better decisions, and reinforce their customer service advantage. Built in the multi-tenant cloud, the SOC-2 compliant platform replaces legacy systems and manual processes with unified workflows that automate operations and optimize decisions across the fleet. With more than 100 built-in integrations and a highly configurable architecture, the BeyondTrucks platform transforms specialized fleets of all types to remain competitive in the age of AI.

For more information, visit www.beyondtrucks.com.

SOURCE BeyondTrucks