BeyondTrucks Launches Real-Time AI-Powered Optimization Solution Built into its TMS Platform

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondTrucks , provider of a transportation management system (TMS) designed to replace current legacy software and manual processes by providing enterprise fleets with a multi-tenant platform built for AI, today announced at ATA's 2025 Management Conference & Exhibition a powerful Optimization Solution that enables a new, real-time, AI-powered tactical approach to optimization natively in its platform.

Unlike traditional systems that assume a static operating environment, the BeyondTrucks Optimization Solution is designed for the real-world complexities of the highly dynamic context in which fleets operate.

Suboptimal dispatch planning decisions cost American truck fleets between $150 and $200 billion every year" said Hans Galland , CEO of BeyondTrucks. "Dispatchers either rely on tribal knowledge or struggle with optimization tools that don't fit their workflow. Plans become obsolete the moment they're created. And making adjustments requires either waiting days for engineering support or manually overriding the system—undermining the very efficiency the technology promised to deliver.

"Our technology allows optimizing and re-optimizing load assignments across drivers, tractors and trailers, routes, and schedules using AI-powered algorithms and constraint management," continued Galland. "This means when something changes, whether a driver can't leave their home state, or other new delivery constraints arise, the user can flexibly adjust constraints and run the optimization again instantly."

"An optimization tool that only works when everything goes smoothly is the wrong tool for transportation," continued Galland. "The reality is, in trucking, things rarely go as planned. Our platform empowers companies to adapt to last-minute changes, exceptions, and unexpected challenges with speed and precision, because everything happens natively within the TMS."

The BeyondTrucks Optimization Solution is uniquely positioned to enhance dispatch planning by leveraging a multi-tenant architecture that combines proprietary data from their TMS with information from other systems—such as ELDs, fleet management platforms, and driver applicant tracking systems—in its native data integration layer. Enabling real-time interaction with human load planners in their primary workspace, it offers unique advantages, including:

Faster data access across an increasingly complex fleet tech stack.

No data delays across systems, such as preventive maintenance scheduling solutions, navigation systems with weather information, or driver qualifications and preferences.

Fewer manual overrides by employing machine learning from a broader set of information that informs decision-making.

"Transportation Management Systems have tried to deliver optimization natively, but traditionally struggled because of the lack of real-time data and intuitive load planning interfaces," explained Galland. "Therefore, today, the market offers optimization only as bolt-on solutions, which struggle to unlock value as load planners often override recommendations. With BeyondTrucks' data structure being architected for the demands of AI, the platform can now deploy optimization algorithms natively and present recommendations in an intuitive way. It's a true breakthrough moment for our industry."

The new solution provides fleet managers and shippers with the ability to tactically re-optimize on demand, delivering flexibility, efficiency, and resilience in an industry where unpredictability is the rule, not the exception.

About BeyondTrucks - San Francisco-based BeyondTrucks offers specialty and private enterprise fleets a modern, AI-native Transportation Management System to become more efficient, make better decisions, and reinforce their customer service advantage. Built in the multi-tenant cloud, the SOC-2 compliant platform replaces legacy systems and manual processes with unified workflows that automate operations and optimize decisions across the fleet. With more than 100 built-in integrations and a highly configurable architecture, the BeyondTrucks platform transforms specialized fleets of all types to remain competitive in the age of AI. For more information, visit www.beyondtrucks.com

SOURCE BeyondTrucks