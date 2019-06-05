Bezos Family Foundation President and Co-Founder, Ms. Jacklyn Bezos Named as Cambridge College's 2019 Commencement Speaker

BOSTON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge College welcomes Ms. Jacklyn Bezos as its keynote speaker and honorary degree recipient for their 48th commencement exercises on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Close to 800 graduates will be awarded degrees from across the College's undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degree programs.

Ms. Bezos is president and co-founder of the Bezos Family Foundation, whose programs and grant partnerships have strengthened educational opportunities for young people from birth through high school. The Bezos Family Foundation is guided by the belief that all children deserve an opportunity to reach their full potential and invests in the science of learning and the experiences young people need to learn and thrive. A passionate advocate that learning is a lifelong process beginning at birth, Jackie believes that youth are co-creators in powerful situations and through her work at the Foundation, she sees young people accomplish extraordinary feats and catalyze change when offered resources and support.

A Doctor of Humane Letters will also be awarded to Boston's very own United States Congresswoman, Ayanna Pressley. Congresswoman Pressley is an advocate, a policy-maker, an activist, and a survivor. Prior to being elected to represent Massachusetts' 7th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives, in 2009 Congresswoman Pressley became the first woman of color elected to Boston's City Council in its 100-year history. As the first African-American woman elected to represent Massachusetts in Congress, she remains a steadfast activist who is committed to creating robust and informed policies that speak to women and girls' issues, safe and healthy communities, arts & culture, and wealth building in communities of color.

"Cambridge College is extremely proud and honored to have two of the country's most remarkable and influential leaders participate in this year's commencement and receive honorary degrees in recognition of their exceptional accomplishments," said Cambridge College President Deborah C. Jackson. "Working tirelessly to advance the issues of access to education, social justice, equity, diversity and inclusion, these women are an inspiration to our entire Cambridge College community."

About Cambridge College

Cambridge College is dedicated to providing academically excellent, time-efficient, and cost-effective higher education for a diverse population of adult learners for whom these opportunities may have been limited or denied. Founded in 1971, Cambridge College is a private non-profit institution of higher education accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEAC) and all programs are authorized by the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education. Recognized as a pioneer in providing quality affordable higher education to adult learners, Cambridge College offers flexible undergraduate and graduate degree programs across six locations nationwide in Boston, Springfield and Lawrence, MA, San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Inland Empire, CA.

SOURCE Cambridge College

Related Links

http://www.cambridgecollege.edu

