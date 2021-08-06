Beztak Announces CEO Sam Beznos as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year® Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award Winner

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beztak Companies announced today that Sam Beznos, CEO, was named as a Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award winner by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur of the Year program honors entrepreneurial business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses that transform our world. This is Beznos's second consecutive year as an award finalist and first as a winner. Beznos was selected as one of 28 finalists by a panel of independent judges from a competitive pool of nominations.

For more than 60 years, Beztak has developed, built, managed and invested in luxury residential, senior living, commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. With over 1,000 employees across the country, Beztak currently manages close to 200 market rate properties or 34,000 apartments, throughout 16 states and 60 markets nationwide.

Award finalists were honored via a special virtual event on Thursday, August 5, where Beznos joined a lifelong community of esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

"I'm proud to be a winner among this select group of dynamic leaders," Beznos said. "It is an honor to be recognized for all of the efforts and hard work that I have put forth in growing Beztak and making the company what it is today."

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Beznos stated, "Being a winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year award shows the world how unstoppable Beztak has become. Being unstoppable to me is taking calculated risk- knowing what to do next, continuing to build and deliver the unexpected, being innovative, finding new opportunities, being prepared, and having an unbelievable team that understands and is empowered to execute my vision."

For more information on Beztak Companies, please visit www.beztak.com.

For more information on residential management services, please contact Sarah Oglesby-Battle, President, Residential Division at [email protected] or Rebecca Guenther, Senior Vice President, Fee Managed Division at [email protected].

