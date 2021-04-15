Beztak Named One of the Country's Largest Apartment Firms

"As Beztak continues to expand our growing footprint, our mission to enrich the lives of our residents remains the same," said Chief Executive Officer, Sam Beznos. "Beztak's inclusion on the Top Managers List for the second consecutive year is a distinct honor to our team. In a year of unprecedented circumstances, Beztak was not only able to continue the momentum from our placement on 2020's Top Managers List, but expand our portfolio for higher placement in 2021, and we remain highly motivated to exceed the expectations we set as a top development, construction, and management company."

For more than 60 years, Beztak has developed, built, managed and invested in commercial, industrial and luxury residential and senior living real estate throughout the United States. Beztak currently manages close to 200 market rate properties or 36,000 apartments, throughout 16 states and 60 markets nationwide.

This year marks the 32nd edition of the NMHC Top 50 lists. NMHC partners with Kingsley Associates, a leading real estate research and consulting firm for the NMHC 50's research and analysis. All apartment owners, managers, developers, builders and syndicators are invited to answer a survey questionnaire that asks about their prior year activities. Apartment owners, managers and syndicators are ranked based on their portfolio holdings (either owned or managed) as of January 1, 2021, while developers and builders are ranked based on the number of units started in 2020.

Based in Washington, D.C., the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) is the leadership of the apartment industry. We bring together the prominent owners, managers and developers who help create thriving communities by providing apartment homes for 40 million Americans, contributing $3.4 trillion annually to the economy. NMHC provides a forum for insight, advocacy and action that enables both members and the communities they help build to thrive. For more information, contact NMHC at 202/974-2300, email the Council at [email protected], or visit NMHC's Web site at nmhc.org.

