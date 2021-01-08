Beztak Opens Luxury Senior Living Community All Seasons Ann Arbor

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beztak Companies announced today that its luxury independent senior living community, All Seasons Ann Arbor, has opened for tours and is ready for residents to move in. This is the sixth All Seasons community for Beztak, with locations in Birmingham, Rochester, and West Bloomfield, along with Oro Valley, Arizona and Naples, Florida.

Conveniently located and within minutes of popular attractions such as the University of Michigan and Matthaei Botanical Gardens, All Seasons Ann Arbor has 156 one and two-bedroom independent living residences and 44 cottages. Every spacious floor plan includes a terrace or patio, high-end finishes and full-size washers and dryers.

The community offers residents first-class amenities to stay active, engaged, and connected, including a state-of-the-art fitness center and indoor pool, chauffeured transportation, valet service, multi-purpose theater room, hair salon, library, business center, art and projects room, and multiple game rooms. A diverse enrichment program features university lectures, musical performances, cooking demonstrations, art classes, and so much more. There are multiple dining venues and a full-service bar for residents, family members, and friends to enjoy a happy hour or meal prepared by an award-winning Chef.

"One of the things that makes me proudest is seeing the communities we conceive of and design come to life," said Sam Beznos, CEO of Beztak. "Quality and innovation are at the heart of everything we do, and All Seasons Ann Arbor is no exception in our pursuit of excellence within our senior living portfolio."

For more than six decades, Beztak has developed, built, managed and invested in luxury residential, senior living, commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. Today, Beztak owns and manages a diverse portfolio of commercial, office, retail, senior living, and multi-family residential real estate, and continues to develop and construct new properties as well as renovate existing properties to add value or reposition them in the market. Beztak also offers comprehensive and customizable fee-based property management services for companies seeking to generate higher revenues from their assets while improving overall performance.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Beztak has offices in Boca Raton, Florida and Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, with communities currently located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington DC. For more information, visit www.beztak.com.

