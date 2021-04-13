Beztak Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

The 2021 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials, all while facing the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite major challenges and immense pressure, they continued to lead with purpose and the vision to make significant contributions to their industries, communities, workforces and the economy.

"Beztak's inclusion in this year's list is a rewarding achievement and only validates our strategy of maintaining a consistent brand standard with a focus on being excellent, ethical, and effective," Chief Executive Officer Sam Beznos said. "Being recognized as a US Best Managed Company for the second year in a row is a true testament to the strength of our team. Especially in a year of such uncertainty and unprecedented changes, this recognition speaks volumes about our culture, reputation and the legacy we have built as a leading development, construction, and management company."

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 30 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Beztak

For more than six decades, Beztak has developed, built, managed and invested in commercial, industrial and residential real estate throughout the United States. Today, Beztak owns and manages a diverse portfolio of commercial, office, retail, senior living, and multi-family residential real estate, and continues to develop and construct new properties as well as renovate existing properties to add value or reposition them in the market. Beztak also offers comprehensive and customizable fee-based property management services for companies seeking to generate higher revenues from their assets while improving overall performance.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Beztak has offices in Boca Raton, Florida and Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, with communities currently located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington DC. For more information, visit www.beztak.com.

