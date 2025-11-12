B.F. Saul Company Hospitality Group Celebrates Trish Drews, AHLA's 2025 GM of the Year - Full-Service Property

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The B. F. Saul Hospitality Group is proud to announce that Trish Drews, General Manager of the DoubleTree by Hilton McLean Tysons, has been named the 2025 GM of the Year – Full-Service Property by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) . The award was presented during The Hospitality Show in Denver, Colorado, recognizing general managers who go above and beyond for their guests, teams, and communities.

Trish Drews, General Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton McLean Tysons

Trish was nominated by her colleagues for her 35 years of dedicated service , unwavering leadership, and deep commitment to hospitality. Since joining the McLean property in 1989, she has guided the hotel through multiple brand transformations, from Holiday Inn to Crowne Plaza, and ultimately to DoubleTree by Hilton in 2017. Her thoughtful leadership and attention to detail, including her signature touches in décor and ambiance, have helped create a warm, welcoming environment for guests and team members alike.

"Trish exemplifies everything we value in hospitality, leadership, compassion, and a relentless focus on the guest experience," said Mark Carrier , President of B. F. Saul Hospitality Group . "Her ability to build strong teams, foster community, and elevate the property year after year is truly inspiring. We are honored to have her as part of our organization and thrilled to see her recognized on a national stage."

AHLA President & CEO Rosanna Maietta added, "General managers are the heart of every hotel… building teams and talent while supporting the communities in which they live and serve and making us all so proud to be part of this dynamic industry."

Trish's journey in hospitality began on Chincoteague Island and took her across the country before settling in McLean, Virginia. Her multicultural upbringing and passion for connecting with people have shaped her approach to leadership, one rooted in empathy, communication, and a deep respect for individual growth.

B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group congratulates Trish on this well-deserved honor and thanks AHLA for recognizing the exceptional contributions of general managers nationwide.

