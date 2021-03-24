BFA (Beauty For All) Industries Launches BFA Impact Program With Bold Commitments To Inclusion, Diversity & Sustainability

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BFA (Beauty for All) Industries, home to the largest beauty subscriptions in the world, IPSY and BoxyCharm, as well as brand incubator Madeby Collective, and personal care brand, Refreshments, today announced the launch of BFA Impact, a company-wide program dedicated to celebrating the unique beauty of people and the planet. The new initiative has two pillars, self-expression and sustainability, through which it has pledged to amplify more than 50 brands from underrepresented communities over the next three years and to eliminate 100% of virgin plastic waste by the end of 2030. Additionally, the company has appointed Sharon Chuter, UOMA Beauty Founder & CEO and Founder of the #PullUpforChange initiative, as a BFA Advisor to provide guidance, inspiration and accountability towards the program's progress.

"When we started IPSY ten years ago, we set out with a single vision: to democratize beauty," says Marcelo Camberos, BFA Industries Co-founder and CEO. "It was about putting the power back in the hands of the people and creating a platform where all are welcome, seen, and heard. Fast forward to today, and we've expanded beyond IPSY, developing new brands such as ITEM Beauty, Complex Culture, and Refreshments; making high quality, clean, sustainable products accessible to all. We've welcomed BoxyCharm, a brand that's always had inclusivity and diversity at its core. Together, and with Sharon Chuter's unparalleled tenacity and thought leadership, we believe we can enact meaningful change through our brands, our partners, and our communities."

Self-Expression: Amplifying and Investing in Focus Communities

BFA Industries will first focus on amplifying Black, Latinx, and LGTBQ+ brands and communities in the following ways:



Increasing Brand Equity: BFA has committed to investing in over $17M across 20+ Black-owned brands between IPSY and BoxyCharm in 2021 alone, and plans to include more than 50 brands across its focus communities over the next three years.

: Every brand within the BFA portfolio is taking action to increase representation from its focus communities, with the initial goal of aligning to the general population across its multitude of channels. Employee Embodiment: BFA will accelerate improvements to its hiring and career development practices to increase the employment and retention of employees from its focus communities and to build upon and grow its female leadership.

"I look forward to further partnering with BFA to create real opportunities for brands led by amazing founders from underserved communities. It's a sad reality that even in light of the Black Lives Matter movement, brands continue to be significantly underfunded," says Sharon Chuter. "Marcelo and his team at BFA are committed to making changes and I am excited by their willingness to do the work and be held accountable at every stop."

Sustainability: Transparency and Innovation for Long-Term Impact

As a leading beauty company delivering millions of beauty products every single month, BFA has a responsibility to innovate new ways of bringing better beauty products to consumers and arming them with the information and education to make better choices. BFA is pledging its commitment to making beauty more sustainable in the following ways:



Clean Beauty Transparency : The company just introduced The BFA Clean Standard and The Out List™, an assurance to its members that the products they receive from us will be formulated to reduce health risks related to over 1,881 ingredients. This was developed in partnership with North America's leading toxicology group, The Agyekum Group Consulting (TAGC), and by the end of 2022 BFA will eliminate any products that do not meet The Out List. BFA-owned Refreshments is the first brand in the portfolio to completely abide by The BFA Clean Standard.

: The company just introduced The BFA Clean Standard and The Out List™, an assurance to its members that the products they receive from us will be formulated to reduce health risks related to over 1,881 ingredients. This was developed in partnership with leading toxicology group, The Agyekum Group Consulting (TAGC), and by the end of 2022 BFA will eliminate any products that do not meet The Out List. BFA-owned Refreshments is the first brand in the portfolio to completely abide by The BFA Clean Standard. Beauty Packaging Innovation: BFA pledges to eliminate 100% virgin plastic waste and to actively help reverse the effects of plastic pollution across its entire portfolio over the next ten years. In the next three years, it will innovate new ways of reducing use of virgin plastic by 50% in all BFA-owned brands, and begin to influence its brand partners' material choices. From the outset, personal care brand Refreshments launched with packaging composed with at least 30% post-consumer recycled plastic.

"Inclusivity and accessibility are core to our mission of inspiring self-expression and making beauty more welcoming to all," says Jennifer Goldfarb, BFA Industries Co-Founder and Executive Chairwoman. "Now, more than ever, we have a responsibility to drive foundational change, and we are deeply committed to increasing diversity, equity, and availability through every facet of our work."

BFA sets to change the standards of beauty through rigor, perseverance, and transparency, and will continue to share updates as it progresses towards its goals.

