BFG Announces Acquisition of VG Supply, Company Brand Refresh and New Sales Leadership

BURTON, Ohio, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today BFG announced that it has acquired VG Supply, a leading distributor of lawn and garden and outdoor living supplies to customers in the upper Midwest. The acquisition adds to BFG's already strong presence in the Midwest and will extend the company's relationships in key customer segments. "We were looking for a partner that shared our values, our commitment to great customer service, and could bring something new to our customers. We've known the BFG team for many years and we're excited to now be part of the BFG family," said Ken Kotas, President of VG Supply. VG's Munster, Indiana, distribution center will remain open, and customers will continue to be serviced from that location. "Ken and his team have built a great business and we're thrilled that we could make this transition happen so that we can grow together," said Jeff King, CEO of BFG.

BFG's purpose is to supply growth solutions that cultivate valuable partnerships and promote the expansion of horticulture and outdoor living.

Additionally, BFG recently launched a refreshed logo and company branding. The new logo is a modernized version of the old logo, and the company has added the tagline Come Grow with Us. "As one of the largest and fastest growing distributors in the horticulture and outdoor living space, we felt that our external branding needed a more modern look and feel," King noted. "Our new tagline, Come Grow with Us, extends a warm invitation to the supplier community, lawn and garden retailers, professional growers, and hydroponic supply sellers to partner with BFG. Growth is the common denominator for all of us, and BFG provides a great distribution platform for growth; no matter where you are in the industry." King added.

Lastly, BFG announced new sales leaders for its three strategic customer segments. Doug Speegle, a longtime industry veteran and sales leader at L&L, will lead BFG's Independent Lawn & Garden segment. Jackie Giuntoli, another industry and L&L veteran, will lead BFG's Key Account segment. Ben George, one of the founders of Greenhouse Megastore, and also well known in the industry, will lead BFG's Grower/CEA/Hydro/Structures segment. "I'm excited to have Doug, Jackie, and Ben leading BFG's sales organization. Each of them knows the industry and how to drive growth by building great teams who sell great products and programs to great customers," said King.

About BFG

Headquartered in Burton, OH, BFG stands as a leading national distributor, partnering with more than 1,000 trusted suppliers across all horticultural and agricultural segments. With over 30,000 SKUs in stock, the comprehensive product selection offers a unique all-in-one solution for customers, paving the way for future growth.

