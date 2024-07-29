BFG Expands Operations with New Savannah, GA Warehouse

BURTON, Ohio, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BFG is thrilled to announce the opening of its new, state-of-the-art warehouse in Savannah, GA. Set to be operational in late fall of 2024, this expansion marks a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing service capabilities and meeting the growing demands of our valued customers.

BFG Locations - New Savannah, GA Warehouse

Located at 610 Bloomingdale Road in Bloomingdale, GA, the new facility will boast over 150,000sq ft of increased capacity, advanced technology, new racking and new equipment. With this strategic investment, we are poised to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and maintain our high standards of service excellence.

"We are excited about the opening of our new warehouse, which underscores our dedication to supporting our customers with enhanced logistics and faster delivery times," said Bennett West, Chief Supply Chain Officer at BFG.

The new warehouse will play a crucial role in reducing lead times, expanding inventory, and improving order fulfillment. This expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and growth within the green industry. More information will be provided as we get closer to being fully operational but in the meantime, we invite you all to come grow with us!

For more information about BFG, please visit bfgsupply.com

About BFG: Headquartered in Burton, OH, BFG stands as a leading national distributor, partnering with more than 1,000 trusted suppliers across all horticultural and agricultural segments. With over 30,000 SKUs in stock, the comprehensive product selection offers a unique all-in-one solution for customers, paving the way for future growth.

