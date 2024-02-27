BFG Partners Activates Third Fund

News provided by

BFG Partners

27 Feb, 2024, 09:03 ET

The firm's winning track record is on course for another successful fund to fuel better-for-you brands across food & beverage, personal care, and business services

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BFG Partners, a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage consumer products, today announces the activation of its third fund, "BFG Fund III", with commitments already approaching 70% of the $125 million target fund size. This Fund will be used to propel the growth of emerging brands in the food, beverage, and personal care categories. Staying true to the firm's mission, BFG Fund III will champion brands that prioritize consumer wellness and sustainability.

Since its formation ten years ago, BFG Partners has made notable investments including early support for some of today's top trending consumer packaged goods such as OLIPOP, Mid-Day Squares, Athletic Greens, and Vacation.  BFG Partners' success is underscored by multiple exits, including the acquisition of Chameleon Cold Brew by Nestle, Birch Benders by Sovos Brands, and Curlsmith by Helen of Troy.

"We're fortunate to have the opportunity to continue to support the health and wellness ecosystem with Fund III," said Tom Spier, Founder and Managing Partner of BFG Partners. "We know first-hand what a difference growth capital can make for young companies competing for market share, and we're honored to share our learnings from the past decade with the founders that we partner with in the future."

Committed to profit and purpose, BFG Partners' mission is to drive positive change by working closely with exceptional entrepreneurs to foster sustainable growth and outperformance. "Fund III will help us provide hands-on strategic support while staying focused on innovative early-stage companies," said Dayton Miller, Managing Partner of BFG Partners. "We're currently exploring investments in a variety of categories with compelling value propositions for today's evolving consumer."

For more information, please visit www.bfgpartners.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About BFG Partners

Established in 2014, BFG Partners is a venture capital firm that seeks partnerships with early-stage consumer brands whose products do better for people and the planet.  The BFG team is composed of former founders and CEOs with more than 30 years of industry experience in consumer goods. Operating from offices in Boulder and Los Angeles, the team is positioned in some of the biggest consumer hubs in the country.  BFG goes beyond financial backing and helps support operational strategy, tactical marketing, channel development, organizational design, and capital planning. BFG Fund III follows the success of Fund I ($54 million) and Fund II ($108 million).  For more information on BFG Partners, visit www.bfgpartners.com.

Media Contact
Gianna Parenti
[email protected] 

SOURCE BFG Partners

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.