BFG Partners Activates Third Fund

The firm's winning track record is on course for another successful fund to fuel better-for-you brands across food & beverage, personal care, and business services

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BFG Partners , a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage consumer products, today announces the activation of its third fund, "BFG Fund III", with commitments already approaching 70% of the $125 million target fund size. This Fund will be used to propel the growth of emerging brands in the food, beverage, and personal care categories. Staying true to the firm's mission, BFG Fund III will champion brands that prioritize consumer wellness and sustainability.

Since its formation ten years ago, BFG Partners has made notable investments including early support for some of today's top trending consumer packaged goods such as OLIPOP, Mid-Day Squares, Athletic Greens, and Vacation. BFG Partners' success is underscored by multiple exits, including the acquisition of Chameleon Cold Brew by Nestle, Birch Benders by Sovos Brands, and Curlsmith by Helen of Troy.

"We're fortunate to have the opportunity to continue to support the health and wellness ecosystem with Fund III," said Tom Spier, Founder and Managing Partner of BFG Partners. "We know first-hand what a difference growth capital can make for young companies competing for market share, and we're honored to share our learnings from the past decade with the founders that we partner with in the future."

Committed to profit and purpose, BFG Partners' mission is to drive positive change by working closely with exceptional entrepreneurs to foster sustainable growth and outperformance. "Fund III will help us provide hands-on strategic support while staying focused on innovative early-stage companies," said Dayton Miller, Managing Partner of BFG Partners. "We're currently exploring investments in a variety of categories with compelling value propositions for today's evolving consumer."

About BFG Partners

Established in 2014, BFG Partners is a venture capital firm that seeks partnerships with early-stage consumer brands whose products do better for people and the planet. The BFG team is composed of former founders and CEOs with more than 30 years of industry experience in consumer goods. Operating from offices in Boulder and Los Angeles, the team is positioned in some of the biggest consumer hubs in the country. BFG goes beyond financial backing and helps support operational strategy, tactical marketing, channel development, organizational design, and capital planning. BFG Fund III follows the success of Fund I ($54 million) and Fund II ($108 million). For more information on BFG Partners, visit www.bfgpartners.com.

