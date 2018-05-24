BFGoodrich Debuts as Title Sponsor of the SCORE Baja 500

Since the first Baja 500 BFGoodrich raced in more than 40 years ago, its teams have seen 30 overall wins. Data from these races has been used to develop innovations for BFGoodrich® Tires. The Mud-Terrain T/A® KM3, launching in June in North America, features increased toughness and traction in mud and on rocks as a result of lessons learned from racing in Baja.

"This is a significant year for us at the SCORE Baja 500," said Chris Baker, motorsports director, BFGoodrich and Michelin North America. "Our title sponsorship reflects our commitment to this sport and to creating tougher tires. We support the widest range of classes in SCORE Baja racing and claimed 10 class wins in last year's Baja 500."

To mark the race's 50th anniversary, two of the most iconic names in off-road racing will serve as grand marshals: Sal Fish, former CEO of SCORE, and Ivan Stewart, nicknamed "Ironman" for his desert-racing accomplishments.

BFGoodrich will also award $25,000 to the overall winner if the vehicle is equipped with BFGoodrich® Tires.

This year's race marks the 25th anniversary of the trophy truck class. This class elevated the profile of desert racing, and BFGoodrich® Tires were mounted on 21 of the past 24 Baja 500 trophy truck winners.

In last year's Baja 500, BFGoodrich teams captured nine of the top 10 overall positions and claimed victories in Trophy Truck Legends, Class 1, Trophy Truck Spec, Class 10, Class 8, Class 7, Class 7SX, UTV Pro, Baja Challenge and Class 11.

