BFGoodrich Honored as Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2021 American Business Awards®

"We are honored to be recognized for this award," said Tom Jupena, director of brand licensing for BFGoodrich Tires. "It is a true testament to our commitment to innovative, high-performance products for serious off-road enthusiasts."

Released last year, the BFGoodrich Off-Road Wiper Blades are made specifically for trucks, jeeps, SUVs and 4x4s. The wipers are tough enough for off-road driving with proven performance for everyday travel. Whether faced with mud, bugs, rain, snow or grime, the BFGoodrich Off-Road Wiper Blades improve visibility in even the toughest of conditions.

Inspired by the BFGoodrich® All-Terrain T/A® KO2 Tire Tread Design, the wipers are available at www.offroadwipers.com/BFGoodrich.

"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president, Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."

Additional information about the American Business Awards and 2021 Stevie winners can be found at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About BFGoodrich® Tires

BFGoodrich Tires is dedicated to providing high performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 50 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences from ultra-high performance street to off-road terrain with one common theme – extreme performance. Come upgrade your performance with BFGoodrich and see where our tires can take you at www.BFGoodrichTires.com , www.BFGoodrichRacing.com , as well as on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @BFGoodrichTires.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

