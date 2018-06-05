BFGoodrich Tires Dominate 50th SCORE Baja 500 with Big Trophy Truck Wins

To mark the historic 50th anniversary of the Baja 500, BFGoodrich became the title sponsor of the race and offered a $25,000 contingency prize to the overall winner if they were equipped with BFGoodrich® Tires. At the finish line, a ceremonial check for the prize was presented to a smiling MacCachren.

"I thank BFGoodrich for making better and better tires and making the sport better," MacCachren said at the finish line. "I've been with BFGoodrich tires since the 1980s. You support the people who support you."

MacCachren's near-perfect performance wasn't the only shining moment for BFGoodrich in the Trophy Truck Class. Eight of the top 10 competitors in that class crossed the finish line on BFGoodrich® Tires, including notable racers Luke McMillin, Ryan Arciero and Dan McMillin in the top five.

This year's Baja 500 marked the 25th anniversary of the Trophy Truck Class. This class elevated the profile of desert racing, and BFGoodrich® Tires have been mounted on 22 of the past 25 Baja 500 trophy truck winners.

In addition to the Trophy Truck Class, racers on BFGoodrich® Tires also won the Trophy Truck Spec, Class 10, Class 8, Class 1/2 1600, Class 5 Open, Sportsman UTV and Baja Challenge classes in this year's Baja 500.

Since the first Baja 500 BFGoodrich raced in more than 40 years ago, its teams have seen 31 overall wins. Data from these races has been used to develop innovations for BFGoodrich® Tires. The Mud-Terrain T/A® KM3, recently launched in North America, features increased toughness and traction in mud and on rocks as a result of lessons learned from racing in Baja.

About BFGoodrich® Tires

With more than 100 years of heritage, BFGoodrich® Tires is dedicated to providing high-performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 45 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences, from ultra-high performance on the street to off-road terrain with one common theme — extreme performance. Learn more at www.BFGoodrichTires.com, www.BFGoodrichRacing.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/BFGoodrichTires or on Twitter or Instagram at @BFGoodrichTires.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bfgoodrich-tires-dominate-50th-score-baja-500-with-big-trophy-truck-wins-300660526.html

SOURCE BFGoodrich Tires

Related Links

https://news.bfgoodrichtires.com

