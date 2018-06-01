BFGoodrich® Tires Launches Mud-Terrain T/A® KM3

Representing the latest innovation in BFGoodrich's 40-year history of advancing off-road tire technology, the Mud-Terrain T/A® KM3 tire is must-have equipment for those who need tires to perform in nearly any off-road scenario.

"The KM3 tire is essential equipment for serious off-road enthusiasts. We designed this tire for extreme toughness and traction," said Harold Phillips, global general manager of the BFGoodrich brand. "Whether building for off-road fun or for extreme capability to reach outdoor activities, this tire was made to take drivers anywhere they want to go."

Made to Mud

The BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A® KM3 has 5 percent better mud traction than its predecessor¹. "Mud-Phobic" bars on the tire's shoulders are designed to release compacted mud for enhanced traction in muddy or soft soil conditions. The tire's Terrain-Attack tread pattern includes massive tread blocks designed to deliver incredible grip from any angle of approach.

Built to Climb

The advanced Krawl-TEK compound in the BFGoodrich® Mud-Terrain T/A® KM3 delivers 8 percent better rock traction¹ that enhances grip on rock and other slick surfaces. The tire's Linear Flex Zone allows it to envelop objects at reduced inflation for even more grip when climbing. The Traction-Armor Sidewall Sculpture and notched shoulder design also help boost traction capabilities in soft soil and mud.

Created to Conquer

The BFGoodrich® Mud-Terrain T/A® KM3 was designed to conquer the toughest off-road challenges with extreme sidewall protection, pinch shock resistance and chip-and-tear resistance on gravel. Its sidewalls are 27 percent tougher², thanks to CoreGard Max race-proven technology derived from the BFGoodrich® Baja T/A® KR3 desert-racing tire line. This technology helps prevent splitting or puncturing with increased thickness that protects the critical sidewall failure zone.

The BFGoodrich® Mud-Terrain T/A® KM3 also offers solid street performance and acceptable on-road noise levels for the rides to and from the trail.

To highlight the new tire's toughness, its North American launch will be on the Rubicon Trail in the rugged Sierra Nevada range. The notorious 4x4 trail offers 22 miles of the most challenging terrain on the continent, and has a difficulty rating of 10 – the most difficult rating possible. BFGoodrich® will bring dozens of guests to the Rubicon Trail in June to let them experience the Mud-Terrain T/A® KM3 first-hand on a variety of off-road vehicles.

Sizes and Market Coverage

The tire is available in North America starting June 1. It will be available in 15- through 18-inch rim diameters, and in 20- and 22-inch rim diameters. There are 54 sizes, including 33 additional sizes from the previous generation, for 88 percent coverage of the market.

The Mud-Terrain T/A® KM3 will have the best coverage of the 17- to 20-inch rim diameter market, the largest segment in this tire category.

UTV Offerings

The Mud-Terrain T/A® KM3 also offers three sizes for tire upgrade options in the UTV sport and UTV multi-purpose segments. With their toughness, traction and climbing ability, KM3 UTV tires are tuned for specific performance of UTV rigs.

Mud Milestones

BFGoodrich created the radial all-terrain and mud-terrain categories. With more than 40 years of category leadership for off-road tires, BFGoodrich has won more SCORE Baja desert racing championships than all other competitors combined — and continues to regularly use such desert races as real-world laboratories to improve tire technology. A look at the brand's mud-tire history demonstrates nearly four decades of progressing technology:

1980: BFGoodrich debuts the world's first radial light-truck performance tire, the radial Mud-Terrain T/A ® .

BFGoodrich debuts the world's first radial light-truck performance tire, the radial Mud-Terrain T/A . 1984: BFGoodrich introduces 35-inch radial Mud-Terrain T/A ® , the tallest light-truck tire in the world.

BFGoodrich introduces 35-inch radial Mud-Terrain T/A , the tallest light-truck tire in the world. 1988: Second-generation radial Mud-Terrain T/A ® is launched.

Second-generation radial Mud-Terrain T/A is launched. 1993: BFGoodrich releases the Moab Edition Mud-Terrain T/A ® .

BFGoodrich releases the Moab Edition Mud-Terrain T/A . 2001: Third-generation Mud-Terrain T/A ® KM makes its debut.

Third-generation Mud-Terrain T/A KM makes its debut. 2007: Fourth-generation Mud-Terrain T/A ® KM2 is introduced.

Fourth-generation Mud-Terrain T/A KM2 is introduced. 2018: Fifth-generation Mud-Terrain T/A® KM3 is launched globally.

For the Mud-Terrain T/A® KM3 media kit, including a gallery of photos, videos of the tire taking on the famed Rubicon Trail in California's Sierra Nevada range, data sheets, frequently asked questions and SKU sizes, visit news.bfgoodrichtires.com/km3.

About BFGoodrich® Tires

With more than 100 years of heritage, BFGoodrich® Tires is dedicated to providing high-performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 45 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences, from ultra-high performance on the street to off-road terrain with one common theme — extreme performance. Learn more at www.BFGoodrichTires.com, www.BFGoodrichRacing.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/BFGoodrichTires or on Twitter or Instagram at @BFGoodrichTires.

#1: Based on internal mud traction and dry rock traction testing vs. Mud-Terrain T/A KM2 tire in size LT265/70R17 using a 2014 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Actual on-road results may vary.

#2: Based on internal sidewall puncture testing vs. Mud-Terrain T/A KM2 tire in size LT265/70R17. Actual on-road results may vary.

