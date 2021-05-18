BFGoodrich Tires launches OnTrail off-road app available on Apple and Android platforms

"With OnTrail, we're bringing off-road adventures to the next level, making it easy for adventure seekers to find and share the best trails based on their specific criteria," said Harold Phillips, global general manager for BFGoodrich Tires. "As we look at the 150-year history of BFGoodrich developing best in class tires for auto enthusiasts and adrenaline junkies alike, we see the OnTrail app as a digital extension of our commitment to industry-leading performance. From our support at the Baja race pits to grassroots Garage events, BFGoodrich strives to be a leader in enabling exploration of the great outdoors."

Designed for off-roaders of every skill level, OnTrail provides key information to maximize any trip experience. With the OnTrail app, consumers can easily filter by weather conditions, trail difficulty, length of time and user reviews to confidently identify their ideal off-road exploits. OnTrail also recommends points of interest and includes the option to upload photos, allowing users to share real-time conditions and adventures.

Additionally, integrated missions within OnTrail will allow enthusiasts to take on new challenges. These missions may include supporting a trail cleanup or completing a first trail on a new terrain. With the completion of each trip or mission, users will earn badges, rankings and points that can be redeemed for rebates and prizes.

As the outdoor adventure market continues to grow, OnTrail will evolve with it, expanding to help ATV, UTV and sports bike enthusiasts find their own trails with the same detailed rating systems.

