BFGoodrich Tires launches Trail-Terrain T/A Tire for those ready to adventure

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventure-ready when you need it, BFGoodrich® is launching the BFGoodrich® Trail-Terrain T/A® tire, providing an opportunity for explorers year-round. With a total of 46 sizes, this tire will launch 80% of its portfolio Sept. 1.

"Over the past decade, growth in outdoor recreation has led to significant demand for AWD-equipped CUVs, SUVs and trucks," said Stephen Peters, BFGoodrich brand director. "Vehicle manufacturers and consumers are demanding vehicles that give them light off-pavement capability while still maintaining fuel economy. The BFGoodrich Trail-Terrain T/A tire fills a void in our current portfolio and is purposely built for these consumers who want on-road-focused performances with light off-pavement adventure capability."

Not your average daily driver, the Trail-Terrain T/A tire is designed to resist chipping and tearing in occasional gravel road usage. The serrated shoulder design is optimized for soft-soil traction in light off-pavement situations without compromising road noise.

It also continues to provide traction long after the mercury drops. The full-depth 3D sipes are engineered to create plenty of power and grip over the full life of the tire, which earned the three-peak mountain snowflake rating for severe-snow performance.

Whether you're headed out to the mountain bike trail or another ski run, the Trail-Terrain T/A is prepared for your next adventure.

About BFGoodrich Tires

BFGoodrich Tires is dedicated to providing high performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 50 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences from ultra-high-performance street to off-road terrain with one common theme – extreme performance. Come upgrade your performance with BFGoodrich and see where our tires can take you at www.BFGoodrichTires.com, www.BFGoodrichRacing.com, as well as on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @BFGoodrichTires.

