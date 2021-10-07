BFGoodrich Tires Launches Trails and Tails Sweepstakes to Help People and Their Pets Enjoy the Great Outdoors Together

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BFGoodrich® Tires – the preferred tire brand for thrill seekers and adventure junkies – announced today the #BFGTrailsandTails sweepstakes, designed to encourage people everywhere to explore the great outdoors with their pets.

Pets loved having their humans home during the pandemic, and their humans, in turn, benefited from their unconditional love during a challenging and unprecedented time. To keep these bonds strong between pets and their owners, BFGoodrich wants to help consumers repay their pets with the one treat they desire above all else – more good times with their humans!

Starting Oct. 7, BFGoodrich is inviting people to share photos of their outdoor adventures with their pets, tagging @BFGoodrichTires and using the hashtags #BFGTrailsandTails and #Sweepstakes. Every qualifying photo will be entered for a chance to win a set of BFGoodrich® Trail-Terrain T/A® tires and a year-long America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands pass to more than 2,000 sites.

"BFGoodrich tires are designed and built for adventurers by adventurers. Our products' performance embodies that mission, and our brand continues to convey why the spirit of adventure is so important," said Stephen Peters, BFGoodrich brand director. "Our pets were constant companions over the past year and a half; and BFGoodrich wants to encourage more time together exploring the great outdoors while celebrating the special bond between people and pets."

To help safely enable fun and adventure along the trails, BFGoodrich has collected valuable tips from seasoned pet-loving adventurers, including:

Know your pet's limits: No one knows your pet better than you, but if you're unsure of what activities are safe for your pets (especially if you have a young or elderly pet), consult a veterinarian before venturing out.

No one knows your pet better than you, but if you're unsure of what activities are safe for your pets (especially if you have a young or elderly pet), consult a veterinarian before venturing out. Pack accordingly : Your checklist will vary depending on your plans, but the basics should include:

: Your checklist will vary depending on your plans, but the basics should include: Waste bags, collar with ID tags, sturdy 6-foot leash



Water supply, portable water bowl, pet food and snacks



Pet first-aid kit and pet-safe insect repellent



LED collar if you'll be outdoors overnight



A pet backpack to help share the load

Don't skimp on the water: It's important to keep your pet hydrated to prevent overheating, but don't allow them to drink from streams or lakes, which can contain dangerous waterborne pathogens.

It's important to keep your pet hydrated to prevent overheating, but don't allow them to drink from streams or lakes, which can contain dangerous waterborne pathogens. Be aware of wildlife: Placing bear bells on your pet can alert wildlife of your presence and help avoid an unpleasant encounter. During hunting season, put a reflective vest on your pet for safety.

Placing bear bells on your pet can alert wildlife of your presence and help avoid an unpleasant encounter. During hunting season, put a reflective vest on your pet for safety. Play by the rules: Respect others and the environment by adhering to local guidelines, like leash laws and posted signs indicating where pets are and are not allowed.

Looking for more support on the trail? Try the new BFGoodrich® Trail-Terrain T/A® tire, innovatively designed to resist chipping and tearing in occasional gravel-road usage. The serrated shoulder design is also optimized for soft-soil traction in light off-pavement situations without compromising road noise.

For more Trails and Tails content and official sweepstakes rules visit www.BFGoodrichtires.com/trailsandtails. For more information on BFGoodrich or its products, visit bfgoodrichtires.com or news.bfgoodrichtires.com. For information on BFGoodrich tire promotions, visit bfgoodrichtires.com/promotions-and-rebates.

About BFGoodrich Tires

BFGoodrich Tires is dedicated to providing high-performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 50 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences from ultra-high-performance street to off-road terrain with one common theme – extreme performance. Come upgrade your performance with BFGoodrich and see where our tires can take you at www.BFGoodrichTires.com, www.BFGoodrichRacing.com, as well as on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @BFGoodrichTires.

