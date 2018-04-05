BFGoodrich Tires Opens 2018 Outstanding Trails Grant Program

Clubs can submit proposals for their home trails to be judged by a panel of off-road journalists, enthusiasts and technical experts. Winning proposals will be selected on the merits of trail uniqueness, terrain type and enthusiast support. Grant money can be used for trail signage, repairs, maintenance or education.

The nomination period runs March 30 to Aug. 1. Each winning grant will receive $5,000, with $4,000 awarded by BFGoodrich® Tires and $1,000 awarded by Jeep Jamboree USA. Off-road clubs can submit grant applications online at http://bfgoodri.ch/trails. The four winning trails will be announced at the 2018 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas later this year.

Following the announcement, BFGoodrich will participate in club events associated with some of the winning trails to highlight responsible use and bring attention to the technical challenges and unforgettable scenery the trails provide.

During the nomination process, the Outstanding Trails program will work closely with its partners for outreach to the off-road recreation community. Partners include the Off-Road Business Association (ORBA), Sharetrails.org Blue Ribbon Coalition, United Four Wheel Drive Associations, Jeep Jamboree USA and 4 Wheel Parts.

About BFGoodrich® Tires

With more than 100 years of heritage, BFGoodrich® Tires is dedicated to providing high-performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 45 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences, from ultra-high performance on the street to off-road terrain with one common theme — extreme performance. Learn more at www.BFGoodrichTires.com, www.BFGoodrichRacing.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/BFGoodrichTires or on Twitter or Instagram at @BFGoodrichTires.

About 4 Wheel Parts

4 Wheel Parts is the global leader in off-road truck, Jeep and aftermarket performance products. With 90 locations across the U.S. and Canada and growing, 4 Wheel Parts Service Centers install all the products they sell. Maintaining the nation's largest inventory of off-road tires, wheels, lift kits, and accessories, 4 Wheel Parts serves customers across the country and around the globe. Learn more at www.4wheelparts.com.

About United Four Wheel Drive Associations

United Four Wheel Drive Associations is the world's leading representative of all-brand, four wheel-drive enthusiasts. UFWDA benefits include four-wheel-drive safety and awareness education; such user ethics programs as adopt-a-road, conservation volunteer and volunteer trail patrol; assistance with new club formation; education seminars to aid four wheelers through complex state and federal programs affecting trail access; internet forums designed to instantly connect members globally; and unlimited member access to its full-time legislative advocate and nationally-recognized attorney who works exclusively for four-wheel-drive enthusiasts to protect access and prevent road and trail closures. Learn more at www.ufwda.org.

Sharetrails.org Blue Ribbon Coalition

The Sharetrails.org BlueRibbon Coalition is a national non-profit organization that champions responsible recreation and encourages a strong conservation ethic and individual stewardship, while providing leadership in efforts to keep outdoor recreation alive and well. With members in all 50 states, Sharetrails.org is focused on building enthusiast involvement with organizational efforts through membership, participation in the administrative process, outreach, education and collaboration among recreationists. Sharetrails.org works with land managers to provide recreation opportunities, preserve resources and promote cooperation with other public land users. Learn more at www.Sharetrails.org.

About Jeep Jamboree USA

Jeep Jamborees are off-road adventure weekends that bring together the outdoors, down-to-earth people, and their Jeep 4x4s. These off-road treks have a long tradition dating back to 1953 when 4x4 pioneer Mark A. Smith organized the first-ever Jeep Jamboree and voyaged across the Sierra Nevada Mountains by way of the old Rubicon Trail. In 1954, Willys Motors, the manufacturer of Jeep vehicles at that time, became involved with the adventure, and Jeep Jamborees have been an off-road tradition ever since. Learn more at www.jeepjamboreeusa.com.

About the Off-Road Business Association (ORBA)

ORBA proactively protects recreation access and opportunities by ensuring that America's families are not arbitrarily denied the right to responsibly recreate. ORBA provides leadership in addressing land use issues by advancing policies that conserve the environment while at the same time providing off-road recreation opportunities. ORBA works closely with its partner organizations on local, state and federal issues that have potential impacts to the off-road industry. Learn more at www.orba.biz.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bfgoodrich-tires-opens-2018-outstanding-trails-grant-program-300625112.html

SOURCE BFGoodrich Tires