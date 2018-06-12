BFGoodrich Tires Revs Up Customer Engagement with Salesforce

BFGoodrich relies on numerous agency partners to support marketing engagement with its customers. Prior to Salesforce, customer information was split across each agency, causing information silos and making it difficult for its marketing team to get a holistic view of its customers. Audience segmentation, which is critical to making sure BFGoodrich sends customers the right marketing messages at the right time, would take weeks to develop and send. In addition, the disconnect resulting from disparate systems created challenges for BFGoodrich as it expanded from selling to partners and resellers to also selling direct-to-consumer.

BFGoodrich teamed up with Salesforce Success Cloud advisory services to consolidate its many data sources and systems on Salesforce Marketing Cloud, and create marketing journeys that are unique to each and every customer—whether they're a tire reseller or a highly engaged tire enthusiast. With Salesforce, BFGoodrich can now reach partners, resellers and consumers with personalized, connected customer experiences across email, mobile, social media and digital advertising.

"CRM and advertising used to be two different worlds, but with customers expecting higher levels of personalization across every brand touchpoint, it's critical that we bring our customer data together on one trusted CRM platform," said Scott Robbins, Digital Communications and Social Media Manager at BFGoodrich. "Salesforce allows us to use our first-party data to improve our ad targeting and personalization, resulting in better marketing ROI and a better overall experience for our customers."

"Disconnected technologies make it difficult for marketers to understand their customers' interests and behaviors, making it harder to execute personalized marketing campaigns," said Bob Stutz, CEO, Salesforce Marketing Cloud. "With Salesforce, BFGoodrich now has a unified marketing platform that enables the tire company to better know its customers and engage them with relevant products, content, information and more."

About BFGoodrich® Tires

With more than 100 years of heritage, BFGoodrich® Tires is dedicated to providing high-performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 45 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences, from ultra-high performance on the street to off-road terrain with one common theme — extreme performance. Learn more at www.BFGoodrichTires.com, www.BFGoodrichRacing.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/BFGoodrichTires or on Twitter or Instagram at @BFGoodrichTires.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: http://www.salesforce.com.

