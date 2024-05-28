BforeAI Launches PreCrime™ Guarantee Program for Seamless Cyber Risk Coverage

PreCrime Guarantee pledges to reimburse up to 10x the contract cost for customers who experience a breach due to incorrect predictions.

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BforeAI , the world's fastest and most accurate predictive attack intelligence and digital risk protection solution, announced today the launch of PreCrime Guarantee, the company's new breach protection pledge that underlines confidence in their cybersecurity solutions platform. In partnership with the leading global provider of cyber insurance, PreCrime Guarantee reimburses customers up to ten times the value of their service contract if impacted by a cyberattack due to a failure by BforeAI's predictive solution.

"PreCrime is often thought to be 'too good to be true'. With our new guarantee, we are providing skeptics a win-win situation with our proven security solution, and in the process, helping them improve their risk management posture," said Luigi Lenguito, CEO and Founder at BforeAI. "Because security teams face continuous cost challenges, we want them to have peace of mind when deploying our predictive technology."

BforeAI's PreCrime platform predicts, blocks, and preempts malicious campaigns before they can impact an organization. With a false positive rate of 0.05%, the company's automated preemption can stop attacks within minutes, before the customer falls victim. PreCrime Guarantee provides customers with additional peace of mind as they assess the platform's effectiveness in the field and further validates the powerful insights and resources that the PreCrime platform provides security teams.

BforeAI underwent a stringent, nine-month process in which the insurance partner validated the effectiveness of the artificial intelligence platform against BforeAI's go-to-market claims.

Because AI systems are not deterministic but based on probability, it is critical that they are developed to deliver reliable, business process-friendly results. PreCrime delivers best-in-class false positive/false negative and recall performance with extreme reliability. As BforeAI's AI models were evaluated for their performance, the insurance partner's team of experts were impressed by the quality of the underlying technology and its controls to limit deviation from performance claims.

Customers are already benefiting from the extra layer of protection; Gal Messinger, Chief Security Officer at Signify, said, "We were already a very satisfied client of BforeAI and their PreCrime platform, having avoided multiple attacks thanks to their predictive and preemptive solution over the past two years. The Guarantee program offers additional leverage when allocating the budget. Having this safeguard in place helps ensure that our cyber insurance premium will also stay manageable."

The PreCrime Guarantee launch comes on the heels of a recent $15 million Series A funding round led by SYN Ventures, with renewed participation from early investors Karma Ventures, Karista, Addendum Capital, and a new investment from the Partnership Fund for New York City. The program will be instrumental in new customer engagements as BforeAI looks to expand further in the U.S. market in 2024.

